One of the greatest spinners in cricketing history, Shane Warne tragically passed away at the age of just 52 years due to a suspected heart attack on Friday.

As per the statement provided by his management, Warne was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the efforts of the medical staff, he could not be revived. In the wake of his tragic demise, here is a look at Shane Warne's records.

Shane Warne's records and career achievements

It is difficult to summarize Shane Warne's career between 24 yards as such were the staggering achievements of the legendary Australian leg-spinner. In an international career that spanned over 16 years from 1992 to 2007, the Australian spin wizard picked up a record 1,001 wickets in just 339 matches. This record included 38 five-wicket hauls, with 37 of them coming in Test cricket, and 10 ten-fors (all in Tests).

With 708 Test wickets, the 52-year old is one of the only two bowlers in cricket to pick up more than 700 wickets in the format, the other being Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan, who has 800 scalps to his name. Following the conclusion of the 2005 Ashes series, Warne also became only the third spinner and eighth overall to pick up 40 or more scalps in a five-match Test series. Jim Laker and Clarrie Grimmett are the only two spinners to have picked up more wickets than Warne in a five-match Test series, with 46 and 44 respectively.

Warne's stats in ODIs is pretty impressive as well since he is the sixth-highest wicket-taking spinner and 14th overall with 293 scalps. However, he has only picked up one five-wicket haul in this format when he did so against the West Indies in December 1996. His records do not end there as Warne also famously led Rajasthan Royals to their first and only IPL championship title in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. He ended his IPL career with 57 wickets from 29 matches.

When it comes to his achievements with the national side, Warne was a key member of Australia's team when they went on to win the 1999 ODI World Cup. Moreover, he also played a pivotal role in the Australian team when they defeated England in five Ashes series between 1993 and 2003.

Shane Warne passes away

Shane Warne's management released a statement on Friday to explain the reason for his passing away as they wrote, "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."