A Look At The Virat Kohli-KL Rahul Stats Comparison In ODI Cricket

The current Indian cricket team is known for its stellar batting line-up. Captain Virat Kohli has earned a reputation of leading the side from the front and the star batter has contributed significantly with his sheer consistency across formats. Along with Kohli, there are a number of other batsmen who have established themselves as a mainstay in the side. Wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul has also successfully carved a niche for himself in the star-studded batting order in the recent past with spirited performances. Here we take a look at the Virat Kohli KL Rahul stats comparison.

A look at the Virat Kohli ODI record

The right-hander has thrived in the 50-over format over the years, and the Virat Kohli ODI record is a testament to the player's superior capabilities. The 32-year-old has featured in 253 ODI matches for the Indian cricket team and has amassed 12162 runs in the format. Kohli has a phenomenal batting average of 59.59 and has 43 centuries and 63 fifties to his name. It is worth mentioning that the player also is the fastest to score 12000 runs in the format.

KL Rahul ODI record

The KL Rahul ODI record showcases how the player has contributed towards the success of his national side with the bat in the format. In 37 matches, the batting star has 1455* runs under his belt at an impressive average of 49.69. The 28-year-old was the team management's preferred gloveman for the ODI series opener against England. The player made the most of the opportunity as he roared back to form after a brief quiet run with a stunning half-century. Rahul in his young career has smashed 4 tons and 10 fifties in ODI cricket.

India vs England 2nd ODI updates

It is imperative for the England side to win the second ODI encounter as they look to stay afloat in the three-match series. Stand-in captain Jos Buttler won the toss and asked the home team to bat first at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday. The visitors claimed two crucial breakthroughs early in the innings by dismissing openers, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. However, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul steadied the ship for their team with a gutsy 121-run partnership.

Fifties for Virat Kohli and KL Rahul ðŸ‘



Their third-wicket stand has crossed 100 as well.#INDvENG âž¡ï¸ https://t.co/t8SUo38VoP pic.twitter.com/bZTmuSWxjF — ICC (@ICC) March 26, 2021

IND vs ENG live score

At the time of writing this report, India are 159/3 in 32.2 overs. KL Rahul is batting at 61 from 73 deliveries. Virat Kohli once again failed to convert his half-century into a hundred as he was dismissed for 66. The player once again perished to a leg-spinner as he was undone by England's Adil Rashid. Fans can catch the live stream of India vs England 2nd ODI on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. One can also keep tabs on the social media handles of the two cricket boards for the IND vs ENG live score and updates.

Image source: BCCI Twitter