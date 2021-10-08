A Look At Top Five Fastest Deliveries Bowled By Indian Pacers In History

When it comes to cricket, India has a long history of producing world-class batsmen and artistic spinners. In India, the pool of fast bowlers has always been thin, with only a few of them making it to the international stage and demonstrating their worth in the past century. However, since the inception of the Indian Premier League and the rise of Indian cricket as a whole, this has altered. India has evolved into a centre for batsmen and spinners, and fast bowlers who can crush any batting line-up on any surface, as the Jasprit Bumrah-led pace attack in England and Australia recently showed.

Let's take a look at some of the quickest bowlers that India has produced so far in its rich cricketing history. Also, note that the list caters to cricketers who played at the international level after the introduction of the speed tracking device by the ICC.

Fastest deliveries bowled by Indian pacers

Former Indian cricketer Javagal Srinath holds the record for bowling the fastest delivery ever by an Indian speedster. During India's 1996/97 tour of South Africa, Srinath made it to the history books by registering the fastest delivery bowled by an Indian bowler. The Karnataka paceman clocked one of the deliveries at 157 kmph. The record still stands tall as no other Indian bowler has been able to breach the 157 kmph-mark.

Gujarat pacer Jasprit Bumrah holds the record for bowling the second fastest delivery by an Indian bowler. Bumrah clocked 153.26 kmph on the speedometer during the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2018. Bumrah also finished the series as the joint highest wicket-taker with 21 wickets.

In 2014, Mohammed Shami bowled the then second fastest delivery by an Indian pacer as he recorded 153.2 kmph during the third Test match against Australia in Melbourne. Shami immediately rose to fame with his amazing performance as he also finished the series as the highest wicket-taker.

Navdeep Saini and Ishant Sharma have their names etched in the record books after bowling the fourth and the fifth-fastest deliveries respectively by Indian pacers. While Saini had clocked his fastest delivery at 152.85 kmph in the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League, Sharma bowled at 152.6 kmph while playing against Australia in the Commonwealth Bank series in 2008.

Jammu & Kashmir pace sensation Umran Malik has now breached Saini's record by bowling the fastest delivery in the ongoing IPL 2021 during a match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday. Malik clocked a delivery at 153 kmph.

Image: Twitter/BCCI/AP