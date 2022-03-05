A Look Back At Shane Warne's Rollercoaster Life: Wizardry, Scandals, Drugs Ban & Partying

Shane Warne is remembered as one of the all-time greats to have ever graced the game of cricket. The 'Spin Wizard' left everyone in awe of the magic he did with the ball for over a decade. However, on Friday the entire world was left in shock following the sudden demise of the Australian great.

The 52-year-old was found unconscious in his room while holidaying in Thailand and despite the best efforts from medical staff he could not be revived. While Shane Warne had lager than life cricket image on the cricket field, he was also involved in a lot of controversy throughout his career. Let's take a look at his Wizardry, scandals, drugs ban and partying.

Shane Warne 'Wizardry' on field

Share Warne made his Test debut against India in Sydney in 1992 and followed it with an ODI debut against New Zealand in Wellington in March next year. The leg spinner made a name for himself after bowling the 'Ball of the century to dismiss Mike Gatting during the Australia vs England Test in 1993. He went on to enjoy a decorated career in the longest format of the game picking up a total of 708 Test wickets. He is second on the all-time list of Tets bowlers behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan.

The leg spinner played important role in Australia dominating England during the five Ashes series between 1993 and 2003. Warne took a hat-trick at the MCG in 1994 and a five-wicket haul and 700th wicket in his final MCG Test in 2006. In 2005, Warne broke the record for the number of wickets in a calendar year, with 96 wickets. He became only the third spinner and eighth overall to pick up 40 or more scalps in a five-match Test series.

Shane Warne played his final Test on 2 January 2007, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the same venue as his first match. Warne took his 700th Test wicket on December 26, 2006, at the MCG when he bowled English batsman Andrew Strauss in his final Test appearance at the ground. The leg spinner Shane Warne was chosen as one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century and finished his ODI career with 293 wickets. He also played a key role in Australia’s ODI World Cup triumph in 1999.

Shane Warne's controversial life off the field

Despite the on-field success, Shane Warne had a tumultuous life off the field and often made headlines due to various controversies. Shane Warne's first controversy happened way back in 1994 when he and Mark Waugh brother of Steve Waugh were found guilty of making deals with a bookie during the 1994 Sri Lanka tour. Both the players were later fined by Cricket Australia.

Shane Warne won his first World Cup with Australia back in 1999, however, he failed to replicate the success back in 2003 as he was banned ahead of the mega event in South Africa. The leg spinner admitted to consuming a ‘fluid’ tablet to get into shape and was banned for a year.

Shane Warne was also a lady's man and made the headlines for his broken marriage, sexting scandal and relationship with Liz Hurley. He had a marriage breakdown with his wife Simone Callahan due to infidelity and got divorced in 2005. While being married Shane Warne was stripped of his vice-captaincy of the Australian cricket team after reports about Warne misbehaving with a British nurse surfaced in 2004. The nurse alleged Warne for sending her explicit messages. As the rumours about the couple getting back started to make headlines in 2007 Simone called it off when Shane Warne mistakenly sent her a text which was meant for another woman.

During the year 2010, Shane Warne made headlines for his relationship with Liz Hurley. The pair dated for three years between 2010-2013. They even got engaged in 2011. However, things didn't go the way they wanted to as the pair decided to separate after a short-lived romance. During the final years Shane Warne spent time with his children, worked as a cricket commentator and appeared on a reality TV show I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here.

Image: Cricket.com.au/ Instagram