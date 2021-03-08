'A Lot Has Been Said...' Sam Curran Defends England's Rotation Policy On Return To India

England all-rounder Sam Curran came to the defense of ECB's rotation policy on Monday revealing how it provided a much-need break to players who struggled for long periods in bio-bubbles.

"Definitely there has been a lot of stuff spoken about it (rotation policy). So I think as a player it's been greatly beneficial, the bubbles are really tough from a player's perspective. Being away for long periods, it's nice coming back and I do feel really refreshed and raring to go for this white-ball series," said Curran in a virtual press conference.

After it lost the series against India, England’s rotation policy came under severe criticism. The visitors had rested crucial players such as their ace pacer James Anderson, all-rounder Dom Bess and Sam Curran, and Wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler amongst several others during the course of the series which ultimately led to the team's downfall.

"I think it's a really busy period and England are making sure they get it right in the long term, like to make sure we are playing a lot of cricket and not burning out at the same time," he said.

Curren 'looking forward' for T20Is

The young all-rounder also said that he was looking forward to the upcoming T20Is, talking about how many players would now return 'mentally and physically fresh'. "I think it's gonna be a great series and like you said there have been various players who had their break and I am sure guys might say similar things. One reacts to bubble in different ways and that's why I think ECB has allowed us to get out and come back. It's about keeping us mentally and physically fresh in that aspect. I appreciate the break that I was given," Curran said.

After being rested for the first two Tests, Sam Curran's rest period was prolonged by the ECB keeping in mind the constraints of the bio-bubble with the body deciding to bring him back for the limited-overs series directly.

Talking about his return to India, Curran said that he was 'glad to be back'. "Really nice to be back in India, obviously a great place to play cricket. I left Sri Lanka, had my break and it was nice to get home and see my family and loved ones. The travel issues extended my break a little bit. Really excited to be in India again," he said.

India and England will face each other in the first T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 12.

(With Agency Inputs)

