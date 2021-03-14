'Á Special Player': Sanjay Bangar Says Pant Must Be Encouraged To Play His Natural Game

Former Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar was in awe of wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant's reverse-scoop off frontline pacer Jofra Archer in the first T20I against England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Heaping praise on Pant's talent, ability, and, skill level, Bangar has gone on to say that the youngster must be encouraged to play his natural game.

'He is a special player': Sanjay Bangar

“To play a shot like that against a bowler who is bowling at 140-150 kph and that too when Jofra Archer followed him after seeing him getting into a position for a shot like that, and despite that he got bat to ball is praiseworthy. I was left astonished with his talent, ability, and where the skill level has gone,” said Bangar while speaking on Star Sports.



“He is a special player, he is a match-winner and stroke-maker. And sometimes he will get out playing such shots. So, it will be necessary that he is encouraged to play his natural game and he will then be able to win the maximum matches for the team, the way he did in Australia", the former all-rounder added. READ | After Anderson in Tests, Rishabh Pant reverse scoops Jofra Archer for six in the first T20

“He did not get much batting before the Australia tour, he did a lot of hard work. He is playing in the same fashion, he is a game-changer who wins matches for his team,” the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst further added.

Rishabh Pant plays a cameo after an early top-order collapse

After India had lost their top-order for just 20 runs on the board, the onus was on the southpaw to help his team post a fighting total and he did make an impact with a cameo knock. However, what had really stood out here is that the Delhi batsman played arguably the best shot of his cricketing career as he reverse-scooped Archer's 90 mph+ lethal delivery for a maximum.

Sadly, the stumper's stay in the middle did not last long as he was caught by Jonny Bairstow at deep mid-wicket off Ben Stokes for a 23-ball 21- A knock that included a couple of boundaries and a maximum.

In the end, the Men In Blue did manage in getting to 124/7 from their 20 overs riding on a stellar 48-ball 67 from middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer. In reply, England chased down the target without breaking a sweat by eight wickets and more than four overs to spare.

