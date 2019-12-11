Throwback To Rishabh Pant Turning "babysitter" For MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is not only known for his hard-hitting stroke-play, but also for his babysitting abilities. Ahead of the upcoming T20I between India and West Indies, we take a look back at the time when internet’s favourite babysitter took his tag quite seriously. In January 2019 in Australia, Pant was sledged by the home team's captain Tim Paine over babysitting his two children in Hobart, something which the Delhi lad took quite sportingly and actually took up the challenge with success.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Rishabh Pant babysits MS Dhoni’s daughter

During the IPL earlier this year, Chennai Super Kings faced Delhi Capitals at Vishakhapatnam in the second qualifier. Even though CSK won that contest by six wickets and proceeded to the final, Capitals keeper Rishabh Pant was spotted babysitting MS Dhoni’s four-year-old daughter Ziva after the game. In a 44-second video posted on Twitter, the two can be seen enjoying each other’s company. Check out the video down below.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Ind vs WI 2019

Rishabh Pant is currently representing India in the ongoing limited-overs home series against West Indies. West Indies are on a three-week tour to India to play three T20Is and three ODIs in the country. The T20I series is currently tied at 1-1 with the series-deciding final game to be played on December 11 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Pant played a match-winning cameo in the opening game by scoring 18 runs from just nine balls during a stiff run-chase. In the second match, Pant remained unbeaten at 33 from just 22 balls to enable India to reach 170-7 in their 20 overs. The total did not turn out to be a match-winning one as West Indies overhauled their target with 1.3 overs to spare.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

MUST WATCH: Rapidfire ft. Kuldeep, Chahal and the HITMAN 😃😎



Many fun facts from the spin twins @yuzi_chahal & @imkuldeep18 on the questions curated by @ImRo45 🗣️ - by @RajalArora



Full Video Link here 📽️👉👉 https://t.co/taEVM9Prur pic.twitter.com/00aBUSmcV5 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2019

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari