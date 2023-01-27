'A Tough Journey In Last 18 Months': Prithvi Shaw On Team India Return After Almost 2 Yrs

Young Indian batter Prithvi Shaw has returned to the Indian team after a long gap, in the T20 International series against New Zealand. Shaw played his last T20 International match against Sri Lanka in July 2021. Shaw termed his return to the national side as an extremely unexpected one as all the players in the team are doing really well.

'I couldn't realise what happened'

BCCI posted a video of a conversation with Prithvi Shaw on its website. Prithvi said, "It has been a long time that I wasn't a part of the setup. So, I am happy to be back. When the team was announced, it was pretty late in the night. I saw loads of calls and messages on my phone but I couldn't realize what happened. Then I saw that I had been picked up. These 18 months have been pretty tough on me, but the people who have supported me throughout, the credit goes to them. I like to stay in the present and don't think too far ahead. The first thing will always be to try and make India win."

From emotions on #TeamIndia comeback & the support system to reuniting with former U-19 teammates and Head Coach Rahul Dravid 👍 👍



𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦 as @PrithviShaw discusses all this & more 👌 👌 - By @ameyatilak



Full interview 🎥 🔽 #INDvNZhttps://t.co/ZPZWMbxlAC pic.twitter.com/IzVUd9tT6X — BCCI (@BCCI) January 27, 2023

The Indian cricket team has started to prepare for the next T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in 2024. Team India already has a lot of young talent in itself as players like Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan have already proven their metal with the bat in the last series and Prithvi has also been performing well in the domestic cricket.

Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill both were the part of the 2018 U19 World Cup winning team. Shaw was the captain of the Indian side and Shubman was the leading run scorer of the tournament. While Shubman has recieved a number of opportunities after the 2018 U19 World Cup and he has also proven himself in the given opportunities, Prithvi Shaw has struggled with injuries and bad form due to which he lost his place in the team.