AA Vs CK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super Smash 2020-21

The Auckland Aces (AA) will take on the Canterbury Kings (CK) in the 9th match of the ongoing Dream11 Super Smash T20 2020 season. The match will be played on Sunday, January 3 at the Eden Park Oval and the AA vs CK live action will commence from 7:30 AM IST onwards. Here is a look at our AA vs CK match prediction, probable AA vs CK playing 11 and AA vs CK Dream11 team.
The ongoing Dream11 Super Smash T20 2020 premiered on December 24 and will run until February 14. A total of six teams are participating in the tournament that forms a part of the New Zealand domestic season. 32 matches will be played between teams in a double round-robin format, which will be followed by a preliminary final and a final.
The Auckland Aces are currently placed fifth on the points table as they are yet to register a win after three matches. On the other hand, the Canterbury Kings are placed at third on the table with a win from their opening game.
Sharp footwork from Matt Bacon and the Volts have their second! 💃🏼— Dream11 Super Smash (@SuperSmashNZ) January 2, 2021
LIVE on @sparknzsport and @TVNZ Duke#SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/GAwSD5DW9q
Sean Solia, Glenn Phillips, William O’Donnell, Mark Chapman, Robert O’Donnell, Ben Horne, Louis Delport, Will Somerville, Olly Pringle, Ben Lister and Danru Ferns.
Cam Fletcher (wk), Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Daryl Mitchell, Todd Astle, Edward Nuttall, Sean Davey and Will Williams.
Cole McConchie
Glenn Phillips
Will Somerville
Ken McClure
Wicketkeeper – Glenn Phillips (vc)
Batsmen – Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, William O’Donnell, Mark Chapman
All-rounders – Cole McConchie (c), Sean Solia, Danru Ferns
Bowlers – Edward Nuttal, Will Williams, Will Somerville
According to our AA vs CK match prediction, the Canterbury Kings are favourites to win the game.
