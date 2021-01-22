AA Vs CS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super Smash 2020-21 Match Preview

The Auckland Aces will lock horns with the Central Stags in Match 21 of the Super Smash 2020-21 tournament. The AA vs CS match will be played at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. The AA vs CS live match is scheduled to commence at 7:40 AM IST on Saturday, January 23. Here, we take a look at AA vs CS live scores, AA vs CS match prediction and AA vs CS playing 11.

Also Read: Shardul Thakur Receives Heroes' Welcome On Return To Palghar House In Mumbai; See Pictures

AA vs CS Dream11 prediction: AA vs CS live match preview

While the women's team is doing well for itself the Aces men's team is languishing at the bottom of the points table and is winless in the tournament. So far the Aces have played 6 matches and registered 6 losses and the chance to register their first win gets tougher as they take on the Stags in the upcoming clash.

SUPER SMASH | Saturday is for cricket and tomorrow Team Auckland welcome the Stags and Hinds to the Outer Oval.



Mark Chapman is back for the ACES, while the HEARTS can take a step closer to the Finals.#SuperSmashNZ #FollowSuit ðŸ”·ðŸ’™ðŸhttps://t.co/cAwk30muxz — Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) January 21, 2021

The Stags are second on the points table and will be eager to add more misery to the Aces by adding yet another win to their kitty. After 7 matches they are second with 5 wins and 2 losses. A win in this match will help them take the top spot on the points table. In the earlier encounter, the Stags had crushed the Aces by 70 runs and will look to do the same this time as well.

Also Read: Matthew Wade FLOPS In BBL Game Too After India Debacle, Fans Roast Keeper-batsman: WATCH

AA vs CS Dream11 prediction: AA vs CS squad

AA: Martin Guptill, Sean Solia, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Robert O'Donnell (c), Ben Horne (w), Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville, Louis Delport, Ben Lister, Ross ter Braak, Danru Ferns

CS: George Worker, Dane Cleaver (w), Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Christian Leopard

Also Read: IPL 2021 Auction To Be Delayed By 1 Week? BCCI Official Gives BIG Update On Event

AA vs CS Dream11 prediction: Top picks for AA vs CS Dream11 team

Robert O'Donnell

George Worker

Dane Cleaver

William Somerville

Also Read: Sandeep Lamichhane ROARS With 2 Crucial Wickets After Delhi Capitals Release Him: WATCH

AA vs CS match prediction: AA vs CS Dream11 team

AA vs CS live: AA vs CS match prediction

As per our AA vs CS Dream11 prediction, CS should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The AA vs CS Dream11 prediction, top picks and AA vs CS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AA vs CS match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Central Stags / Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.