AA Vs CTB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Plunket Shield 2021 Match Preview

Auckland Aces are all set to face Canterbury in the 21st league match of the Plunket Shield. The AA vs CTB match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 AM IST from the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Here is our AA vs CTB Dream11 prediction, AA vs CTB Dream11 team and AA vs CTB playing 11.

AA vs CTB Dream11 prediction: AA vs CTB match preview

With the chance to lift the trophy already gone, the Auckland side will be looking to finish the season on a high by winning their remaining fixtures in the competition. They currently have 2 wins from 6 matches and their previous match versus Otago ended in a draw. They have a chance to win the upcoming match if Canterbury does decide to test the bench strength. Ryan Harrison and Adithya Ashok have been added to the side, while Graeme Beghin returns to the side replacing Glenn Phillips.

Meanwhile, Canterbury secured the Plunket Shield with two rounds still left to play. They defeated Central Districts by nine wickets in their previous match with Northern Districts only managing to earn a draw against Wellington. Despite winning the match they will look to continue their winning momentum. Harry Chamberlain could be in line for his first-class debutant

AA vs CTB live prediction: Squad details for AA vs CTB Dream11 team

AA: Robert O’Donnell (c), Adithya Ashok, Graeme Beghin, Cole Briggs, Louis Delport, Ryan Harrison, Ben Horne, William O’Donnell, Ollie Pringle, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak

CTB: Cole Mc Conchie (C), Chad Bowes, Chad Boyle, Leo Carter, Harry ChamberlaIne, Sean Davey, Cam Fletcher, Ken McClure, Ed Nuttal, Fraser Sheat, Theo Van Woerkom, Will Williams

AA vs CTB match prediction: Top picks for AA vs CTB playing 11

Sean Solia

Ben Horne

Ken McClure

Leo Carter

AA vs CTB Dream11 live: AA vs CTB Dream11 team

AA vs CTB live: AA vs CTB match prediction

As per our AA vs CTB Dream11 prediction, CTB will come out on top in this contest.

