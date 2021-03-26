AA Vs CTB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Plunket Shield 2021 Match Preview

Quick links:
Auckland Aces are all set to face Canterbury in the 21st league match of the Plunket Shield. The AA vs CTB match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 AM IST from the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Here is our AA vs CTB Dream11 prediction, AA vs CTB Dream11 team and AA vs CTB playing 11.
With the chance to lift the trophy already gone, the Auckland side will be looking to finish the season on a high by winning their remaining fixtures in the competition. They currently have 2 wins from 6 matches and their previous match versus Otago ended in a draw. They have a chance to win the upcoming match if Canterbury does decide to test the bench strength. Ryan Harrison and Adithya Ashok have been added to the side, while Graeme Beghin returns to the side replacing Glenn Phillips.
We head north to Auckland for round 7 of the Plunket Shield with a new name in the squad
Harry Chamberlain the potential first-class debutant.
Meanwhile, Canterbury secured the Plunket Shield with two rounds still left to play. They defeated Central Districts by nine wickets in their previous match with Northern Districts only managing to earn a draw against Wellington. Despite winning the match they will look to continue their winning momentum. Harry Chamberlain could be in line for his first-class debutant
AA: Robert O’Donnell (c), Adithya Ashok, Graeme Beghin, Cole Briggs, Louis Delport, Ryan Harrison, Ben Horne, William O’Donnell, Ollie Pringle, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak
CTB: Cole Mc Conchie (C), Chad Bowes, Chad Boyle, Leo Carter, Harry ChamberlaIne, Sean Davey, Cam Fletcher, Ken McClure, Ed Nuttal, Fraser Sheat, Theo Van Woerkom, Will Williams
Sean Solia
Ben Horne
Ken McClure
Leo Carter
As per our AA vs CTB Dream11 prediction, CTB will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The AA vs CTB match prediction and AA vs CTB playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The AA vs CTB Dream11 team and AA vs CTB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
Image: Canterbury Cricket / Twitter
