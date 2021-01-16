AA Vs NK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super Smash 2020-21 Match Preview

The Auckland Aces will lock horns with the Northern Knights in Match 18 of the Super Smash 2020-21 tournament. The AA vs NK match will be played at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. The AA vs NK live match is scheduled to commence at 7:40 AM IST on Sunday, January 17. Here, we take a look at AA vs NK live scores, AA vs NK match prediction and AA vs NK playing 11.

AA vs NK Dream11 prediction: AA vs NK live match preview

Auckland are really having a poor tournament so far losing all their matches and rooted at the bottom of the points table. They came close to breaking their losing streak versus Canterbury in the previous match, however, they came up short by 6 runs. They are the only team who are yet to register a single point in the tournament and so winning this match is really crucial to get their season back on track.

ICYMI | The @SuperSmashNZ returns to the Outer Oval tomorrow.



Join us as the HEARTS look to continue their form and KJ makes his ACES return! #SuperSmashNZ #FollowSuit ðŸ”·ðŸ’™ðŸ pic.twitter.com/CZnUNB5WxE — Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) January 16, 2021

The Knights also are having a poor tournament so far but they have 2 points in their kitty and are above Auckland on the points table. The Knights in 6 matches have one win and five losses and so this match will be crucial for them to not only register their second win but also to move up the points table.

AA vs NK Dream11 prediction: AA vs NK squad

AA: Martin Guptill, Sean Solia, Glenn Phillips, William O Donnell, Robert ODonnell (c), Ben Horne (w), William Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Louis Delport, Ben Lister, Danru Ferns, Kyle Jamieson

NK: Jeet Raval, Tim Seifert (w), Anton Devcich (c), Joe Carter, Brett Hampton, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Anurag Verma, Trent Boult, Joe Walker, Katene Clarke

AA vs NK Dream11 prediction: Top picks for AA vs NK Dream11 team

Tim Seifert

Sean Solia

Anton Devcich

William Somerville

AA vs NK match prediction: AA vs NK Dream11 team

AA vs NK live: AA vs NK match prediction

As per our AA vs NK Dream11 prediction, NK should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The AA vs NK Dream11 prediction, top picks and AA vs NK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AA vs NK match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Auckland Cricket / Twitter

