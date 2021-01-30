AA Vs OV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super Smash T20 Match Preview

The Auckland Aces will face Otago Volts in Match 24 of the Super Smash 2020-21 tournament. The NK vs AA match will be played at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. The AA vs OV live match is scheduled to commence at 4:10 AM IST on Sunday, January 31. Here, we take a look at AA vs OV live scores, AA vs OV match prediction and AA vs OV playing 11.

AA vs OV Dream11 prediction: AA vs OV live match preview

This contest is between two teams that are currently at the bottom of the points table. Aces are currently rooted at the bottom of the points table with 4 points from 8 matches. They have registered just 1 win and are certain to miss out on playoff spot as league matches reaches its final stage. They come into the match after losing to Northern Knights in their previous match by 3 wickets. Aces will look to win their rest of the two matches and end the season on a high.

Volts also are likely to miss a chance on qualifying for the knockout stage following their loss to Canterbury on Saturday. Otage lost to Canterbury by 6 wickets and they will also look to end the season on a high by winning rest of the matches. This match should be a cracking contest.

AA vs OV Dream11 prediction: Squads for probable AA vs OV playing 11

AA: Sean Solia, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Robert ODonnell (c), Ben Horne (wk), Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Ross ter Braak

OV: Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Dale Phillips, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Nathan Smith, Max Chu (wk), Mitchell McClenaghan, Jacob Duffy (c)

AA vs OV Dream11 prediction: Top picks for AA vs OV Dream11 team

Glenn Phillips

Robert ODonnell

Neil Broom

Hamish Rutherford

AA vs OV match prediction: AA vs OV Dream11 team

AA vs OV live: AA vs OV match prediction

As per our AA vs OV Dream11 prediction, OV should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The AA vs OV Dream11 prediction, top picks and AA vs OV Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AA vs OV match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

