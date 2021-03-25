AA Vs PP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bihar T20 League 2021 Match Preview

Quick links:
Angika Avengers (AA) and Patna Pilots (PP) will collide in the semi-finals of the Bihar T20 League on Thursday, March 25 at 2:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Urja Stadium in Patna, Bihar. Here's a look at our AA vs PP Dream11 prediction, probable AA vs PP playing 11 and AA vs PP Dream11 team.
Angika Avengers were incredible in the group stages as they ruled the standings with six points. While they lost a game to Bhagalpur Bulls earlier, they won their first three matches with a huge margin. Patna Pilots, on the other hand, were at the second last (fourth) of the standings, with their first loss in the tournament coming against Ashutosh Aman and team.
Angika Avengers are huge fan favourites going into the first semi-finals, but are expected to get a tough competition from Patna Pilots. AA fans have huge expectations from Sufian Alam, Ashutosh Aman and Rahul Kumar, while PP would want Mangal Mahrour, Sakibul Gani and Mohit Kumar to shine.
Keshav Kumar, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Ashutosh Aman, Utkarsh Bhaskar, Rahul Kumar, Raju Kr, Ashwini Kumar, Nishant Kumar, Suraj Kashyap, Gaurav Kumar Gaya, Niku Kumar, Sufian Alam, Krishna Ojha, Garav Bhagalpur, Vibhooti Bhaskar, Abhishek Babu, Amarjeet Rai, Aryan Raj, Ashutosh Kumar, Gautam Yadav, Kumar Sahaj, Murari Kumar, Viveek Kumar, Viveek Singh
Samar Quadri, Mangal Mahrour, Sakibul Gani, Akash Raj, Shaseem Rathore, Sraman Nigrodh, Rashmikant Ranjan, Mohit Kumar, Animesh Kumar, Bhaskar Dubey, Surya Vansham, Vijay Bharti, Pawan Kumar, Ashwani Kumar, Khalid, Sachin Kumar, Baljeet Singh, Shishir Saket, Ankush Raj, Himanshu Singh, Divyansh Raj, Abhishek Kumar
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that Angika Avengers will come out on top in this contest.
Aaj 2pm hoga faisala âš¡#semifinal— Angika Avengers (@AngikaAvengers) March 25, 2021
Angika Avengers VS. Patna Pilots
Don't miss to watch it LIVE only on EuroSports#angikaavengers#BCL #TnpNews #BharatGroup #apnebiharkiapnihaileague #bclt20patna #VimalElaichi#WhatsHappNews#VinrGroup#bihar #cricket #cricketlovers pic.twitter.com/4Xi3EPV9ss
Note: The AA vs PP match prediction and AA vs PP Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The AA vs PP Dream11 team and AA vs PP Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
