AA Vs PP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bihar T20 League 2021 Match Preview

AA vs PP Dream11 prediction: Angika Avengers (AA) and Patna Pilots (PP) will collide in the semi-finals of the Bihar T20 League on Thursday, March 25.

AA vs PP dream11 prediction

Angika Avengers (AA) and Patna Pilots (PP) will collide in the semi-finals of the Bihar T20 League on Thursday, March 25 at 2:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Urja Stadium in Patna, Bihar. Here's a look at our AA vs PP Dream11 prediction, probable AA vs PP playing 11 and AA vs PP Dream11 team.

AA vs PP Dream11 prediction: AA vs PP Dream11 preview

Angika Avengers were incredible in the group stages as they ruled the standings with six points. While they lost a game to Bhagalpur Bulls earlier, they won their first three matches with a huge margin. Patna Pilots, on the other hand, were at the second last (fourth) of the standings, with their first loss in the tournament coming against Ashutosh Aman and team.

Angika Avengers are huge fan favourites going into the first semi-finals, but are expected to get a tough competition from Patna Pilots. AA fans have huge expectations from Sufian Alam, Ashutosh Aman and Rahul Kumar, while PP would want Mangal Mahrour, Sakibul Gani and Mohit Kumar to shine.

AA vs PP live: AA vs PP Dream11 prediction and schedule

  • Date: Thursday, March 25, 2021
  • Time: 2:00 PM IST
  • Venue: Urja Stadium, Patna, Bihar

AA vs PP Dream11 prediction: Squad list for AA vs PP Dream11 team

AA vs PP Dream11 prediction: Angika Avengers squad

Keshav Kumar, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Ashutosh Aman, Utkarsh Bhaskar, Rahul Kumar, Raju Kr, Ashwini Kumar, Nishant Kumar, Suraj Kashyap, Gaurav Kumar Gaya, Niku Kumar, Sufian Alam, Krishna Ojha, Garav Bhagalpur, Vibhooti Bhaskar, Abhishek Babu, Amarjeet Rai, Aryan Raj, Ashutosh Kumar, Gautam Yadav, Kumar Sahaj, Murari Kumar, Viveek Kumar, Viveek Singh

AA vs PP Dream11 prediction: Patna Pilots squad

Samar Quadri, Mangal Mahrour, Sakibul Gani, Akash Raj, Shaseem Rathore, Sraman Nigrodh, Rashmikant Ranjan, Mohit Kumar, Animesh Kumar, Bhaskar Dubey, Surya Vansham, Vijay Bharti, Pawan Kumar, Ashwani Kumar, Khalid, Sachin Kumar, Baljeet Singh, Shishir Saket, Ankush Raj, Himanshu Singh, Divyansh Raj, Abhishek Kumar

AA vs PP Dream11 prediction: Top picks for AA vs PP Dream11 team

  • Angika Avengers: Sufian Alam, Ashutosh Aman, Rahul Kumar
  • Patna Pilots: Mangal Mahrour, Sakibul Gani, Mohit Kumar

AA vs PP Dream11 prediction: AA vs PP Dream11 team

  • Wicketkeeper: Ashwini Kumar
  • Batsmen: Sufian Alam, Utkarsh Bhaskar, Mangal Mahrour, Surya Vansham
  • All-Rounders: Sakibul Gani, Shaseem Rathore, Ashutosh Aman
  • Bowlers: Rahul Kumar, Gaurav Kumar Gaya, Mohit Kumar

AA vs PP live: AA vs PP match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that Angika Avengers will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The AA vs PP match prediction and AA vs PP Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The AA vs PP Dream11 team and AA vs PP Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

