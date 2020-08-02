AAD Vs FPV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League Live

Ajman Alubond (AAD) will take on Fujairah Pacific Ventures (FPV) in the first match of the evening in the Emirates D10 League this weekend. The match between the two teams will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Sunday, August 2 at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our AAD vs FPV Dream11 prediction, AAD vs FPV Dream11 team and AAD vs FPV Dream11 top picks.

AAD vs FPV Dream11 prediction and preview

AAD are currently rooted at the bottom of the table with one win and six losses from the 7 matches they've played so far in the tournament. On the other hand, FPV are third in the table with 4 wins and 2 losses from 6 matches played so far. The match appears to be a mismatch on the paper, but AAD still have some fight left in them.

AAD vs FPV Dream11 prediction: AAD vs FPV Dream11 team, full squads

AAD vs FPV Dream11 prediction: AAD vs FPV Dream11 team: AAD squad

Abdul Shakoor, Ali Mirza, Ameer Hamza, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar, Asif Mumtaz, Omer Farooq, Safeer Tariq, Nasir Aziz, Sandeep Sandy, Sapandee Singh, Saqib Manshad, Shareef Asadullah, Syed Haider Shah, Hamad Arshad, Mohammad Azhar and Zawar Farid.

AAD vs FPV Dream11 prediction: AAD vs FPV Dream11 team: FPV squad

Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya, Lovepreet Singh and Waseem Muhammad.

AAD vs FPV Dream11 top picks

S Singh

W Muhammad

O Farooq

AAD vs FPV Dream11 prediction: AAD vs FPV playing XI

AAD vs FPV Dream11 prediction: AAD vs FPV playing XI: AAD

S Sandeep, A Shakoor, A Kumar, A Khan, S Singh, S Manshad, H Arshad, A Hamza, S Asadullah, N Aziz and O Farooq

AAD vs FPV Dream11 prediction: AAD vs FPV playing XI: FPV

H Tahir, B Hameed, I Shah, M Kaleem, L Hazrat, W Muhammad, A Sharafu, A Khan, S Sharma, H Khalid and S Piya

AAD vs FPV Dream11 team

AAD vs FPV Dream11 prediction

As per our AAD vs FPV Dream11 prediction, FPV are favourites to win the match

Note: The AAD vs FPV Dream11 prediction, AAD vs FPV Dream11 top picks and AAD vs FPV Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AAD vs FPV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: UAE CRICKET OFFICIAL / TWITTER)