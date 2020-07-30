AAD Vs SBK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League Live Game Info

Ajman Alubond will go up against Sharjah Bukhatir XI in the upcoming clash of the Emirates D10 Tournament at Dubai Cricket Stadium. Ajman Alubond are 4th in the tournament's points table with 2 points to their name. They have managed to win a solitary match out of the three played in the season so far. Ajman Alubond won their previous clash against ECB Blues. Sharjah Bukhatir are on the 2nd spot of the points table with 6 points to their name. They have managed to win 3 matches in the season out of the 4 played (Lost 1). SBK downed Dubai Pulse Secure (DPS) in their last clash.

The AAD vs SBK live match will commence on Thursday, July 30 at 11:30 PM IST. Fans can play the AAD vs SBK Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the AAD vs SBK Dream11 prediction, AAD vs SBK Dream11 top picks and AAD vs SBK Dream11 team.

AAD vs SBK Dream11 team

AAD vs SBK Dream11 top picks

Fayyaz Ahmed (Captain) Nathan Shibu (Vice-captain) Umair Ali Abdul Shakoor (wk) Sandy Sandeep Anand Kumar

AAD vs SBK Dream11 prediction: Full squads

AAD vs SBK Dream11 prediction: Sharjah Bukhatir XI (SBK) squad

Fayyaz Ahmed, Nathan Shibu, Umair Ali, Khalid Shah, Junaid Shamzu, CP Rizwan, Ansh Tandon, Renjth Mani, Hafeez Rahman, Muhammad Farooq, Ali Anwaar, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Hazrat Bilal, Tahir Latif, Syam Ramesh

AAD vs SBK Dream11 Prediction: Ajman Alubond (AAD) squad

Adnaan Khan (WK), Faisal Amin, Fahad Nawaz, Imran Haider, Umar Hafeez, Fahad Tariq, Mohammad -Rashid, Faizan Sheikh, Usman Munir, Rahman Gull, Fahad Al Hashmi

AAD vs SBK Dream11 prediction: Probable AAD vs SBK playing 11

Sharjah Bukhatir XI : Fayyaz Ahmed (WK), Nathan Shibu, Umair Ali, Khalid Shah, Junaid Shamzu, CP Rizwan, Ansh Tandon, Renjth Mani, Hafeez Rahman, Muhammad Farooq, Ali Anwaar

: Fayyaz Ahmed (WK), Nathan Shibu, Umair Ali, Khalid Shah, Junaid Shamzu, CP Rizwan, Ansh Tandon, Renjth Mani, Hafeez Rahman, Muhammad Farooq, Ali Anwaar Ajman Alubond: Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sandy Sandeep, Anand Kumar, Amjad Gul-Khan, Syed-Haider Shah, Safeer Tariq, Saqib Manshad, Sapandeep Singh, Zawar Farid, Ali Mirza, Hamad Arshad

AAD vs SBK Dream11 prediction

Our AAD vs SBK Dream11 prediction is that Ajman Alubond will win this game.

Note: The AAD vs SBK Dream11 prediction and AAD vs SBK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AAD vs SBK Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image courtesy: ICC.com)