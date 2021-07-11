Aakash Chopra Backs Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Inclusion In Test Squad For South Africa Series

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes Bhuvneshwar Kumar should be included in the Test squad for the South Africa series. Chopra, while speaking on his official YouTube channel, said Kumar should have travelled with Team India for their tour of England but that didn't happen, adding "I will definitely have him in my thoughts for South Africa series". Bhuvneshwar Kumar's exclusion from the England tour raised several questions regarding the selection, especially after the defeat against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final.

Aakash Chopra said that Bhuvneshwar Kumar should be included for India's series against South Africa even if he doesn't perform well in the forthcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka. Chopra opined that Bhuvneshwar Kumar's inclusion would be a tactical and strategical decision, which the selectors and management can definitely make.

Chopra also addressed Hardik Pandya's exclusion from the Test squad, saying "The all-rounder has made it pretty clear that he doesn't want to bowl in the longest format at this point". Chopra said Hardik's inclusion in the team is not possible until he starts bowling consistently for India because if he is not bowling a proper batsman like Hanuma Vihari would be an ideal choice.

India's tour of Sri Lanka

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been named captain of the side for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka, while pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named the vice-captain. There are also a couple of new faces in the team, including Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who might receive their debut caps during the series against Lanka as the management would like to see a glimpse of them ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. The three-match ODI and as many T20 internationals will start from July 18 in Colombo.

India’s squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

