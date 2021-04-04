Aakash Chopra Backs 'consistent' David Warner To Come Out All Guns Blazing In IPL 2021

Commentator-cum-cricket expert Aakash Chopra reckons that Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner will have a very successful IPL 2021. Furthermore, Chopra has also added that he might once again score 400-500 runs.

Hyderabad will kickstart their campaign against two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11.

'You'll once again find him scoring 400-500 runs'

"He (David Warner) is a very strong player. Although let's be honest, his first nine matches will be on grounds that might not suit him that much, but he won't be affected by that. He's got this unique ability that despite being an Australian, he adapts to Indian conditions as if he's making his Tik Tok videos. You'll once again find him scoring 400-500 runs. We saw last year that he can change his gears and play carefully which is what's required early on this season," said the former Indian Test opener on his official YouTube channel. READ | Rohit Sharma reminds David Warner who is 'bored in the house' of TikTok ban in India

David Warner's consistent performances in IPL

'The Bull' is arguably the best batsman in the history of the marquee tournament. He has won the Orange Cap thrice for being the leading run-scorer in 2015, 2017, and 2019 editions where he had amassed (562, 641 & 692 runs respectively).

Meanwhile, the southpaw has also made a tremendous impact as the captain of the franchise. Under his leadership, SRH have succeeded in making it to the playoffs since the 2016 edition on a regular basis. They won their first and only title in 2016 and followed it up with two fourth-place finishes (2017 and 2019), and a third-place finish (2020).

The 2015 World Cup winner was not selected for the 2018 edition as he was handed a one-year ban for his alleged involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa earlier that year. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was named the makeshift captain and led Hyderabad to the finals where they went down to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in a one-sided final.

