Aakash Chopra Backs KL Rahul Over Virat Kohli To Open Batting For India In T20 World Cup

Former India international Aakash Chopra believes KL Rahul is currently on top to secure the opener's slot for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE. Chopra, while answering a fan's query on his YouTube channel, said, in the end, there might be a toss-up between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for the opening slot. Chopra suggested that the Karnataka batsman might eventually win the race for the top spot given a strong middle-order with Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja already in place. Chopra said there are other contenders for the slot, including Shikhar Dhawan, and Prithvi Shaw, but he doesn't see the management going past Rahul and Kohli for the World T20 in UAE. Chopra named Rohit Sharma as automatic selection.

"There are too many choices for India. Shikhar Dhawan is one choice, KL Rahul is the second choice, Virat Kohli is the third choice. And I would like to add Prithvi Shaw because the way he plays cricket is amazing. He might not score runs in every match, but when he does, he will open the threads. In the end, it might just be a toss-up between Rahul and Kohli. Rahul might eventually win that race because now Rishabh Pant will come in the middle-order. You can manage your lower order with the help of Pant, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja, so I will have Rahul right at the top. If Kohli opens for India in the World T20 then play Rahul at number 3," Chopra said.

'Sweet headache for BCCI'

Chopra said there are other contenders for the slot, including Shikhar Dhawan, and Prithvi Shaw, but he doesn't see the management going past Rahul and Kohli for the World T20 in UAE. Chopra, however, added the Team India management might get a sweet headache if Dhawan and Shaw both score runs in the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. Chopra said Dhawan always performs in the IPL and will do it again in the remaining matches of the 2021 edition that will be played in the UAE right before the World Cup and if Prithvi Shaw also scores runs, then it will be interesting to watch what the management decides.

Chopra further reckoned that it is important for all-rounder Hardik Pandya to bowl in the upcoming Sri Lanka series because he hasn't bowled much in the past few months. Chopra said Pandya provides a balance to the India side with his all-round abilities and if he doesn't get into his groove before the World T20, it could become difficult for the management. The ICC T20 World Cup is slated to be held between October 17 and November 14, days after the conclusion of IPL 2021. The BCCI, which holds the hosting rights for the 2021 World T20, has moved the tournament to the UAE keeping in mind the COVID-19 concerns.

(Image Credit: AakashChopra/Facebook/PTI)

