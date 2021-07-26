Aakash Chopra Backs Selection Of Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav Into Test Squad

Former India international Aakash Chopra has backed the selection of Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav in the Test squad, saying both batsmen deserve to be there. Chopra, while speaking to ESPNcricinfo, highlighted the recent form of Shaw and Yadav as a reason for their selection amid scores of injuries in the Indian Test camp. Chopra also justified playing Shaw in the England Test series ahead of Abhimanyu Easwaran, who is already part of the squad that travelled to the UK earlier last month.

"Abhimanyu Easwaran is already there, he is part of the squad. Earlier he was a standby opener but now he is part of the main squad. But if Prithvi Shaw is going, it just feels from the outside that he might play before Abhimanyu Easwaran if the opportunity arises. Is it a fair selection? Yes, it is. Because Shaw was part of India's tour of Australia; he has also scored a century on his Test match debut. So Prithvi Shaw deserves to be there if there is an opening for the opening slot," Chopra said on ESPNcricinfo.

“The guy is in red-hot form and the Indian team is looking to perhaps cash in on the same form albeit in a very different format. Suryakumar has also got 5000 first-class runs. So when you look at it from that vantage point, he isn’t your T20 specialist. He is someone who has played a lot of long-form cricket. He has been playing for the last ten years for Mumbai and he has been scoring the runs as well. So, if you look at it from all that quarters, you'll say Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav perhaps the right choice,” Chopra added.

Shaw and Yadav are in good touch

Shaw and Yadav have looked in good touch throughout the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. While Shaw provided a couple of early starts during the three-match ODI series, Yadav contributed with some crucial runs as a middle-order batsman. Yadav also finished the ODI series as the fourth-highest run-scorer. In the last four matches that Yadav has played for India, including the first T20I, he has scored 31 not-out, 53, 40, and 50. Meanwhile, Shaw has 43, 13, 49, and a duck in the last four matches that he has played for India.

Shaw and Yadav have been included in the Test squad in place of Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, and Avesh Khan. Apart from these two batsmen, all-rounder, Jayant Yadav has also been included in the Test squad for England series. The five-match series is slated to start on August 4 and will mark the beginning of the next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Image: AakashChopra/Facebook/AP/PTI

