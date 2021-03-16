Aakash Chopra Backs Struggling KL Rahul, Calls Him A 'runaway Match-winner'

Cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst Aakash Chopra has backed a struggling KL Rahul, saying that one should not start questioning his credibility after just a couple of low-scores. Rahul has not had a good outing in the first two matches of the ongoing T20I series against England that were played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In fact, KL Rahul failed to trouble the scorers in the second T20I.

'If it’s Rahul today...': Aakash Chopra

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Chopra called the white-ball specialist a 'runaway match-winner' and wrote that if people start asking questions about a runaway match-winner after just two low-scores, then it will not be possible to build a team that will win the World Cup. Throwing light on the same (Rahul's rough patch), the cricket pundit added that any player can struggle with form and also clarified the same by saying that if it is the Karnataka cricketer today, it might well be youngsters Ishan Kishan tomorrow, and, Rishabh Pant day after which will ultimately form a team of insecure players according to the former Indian Test opener's opinion.

KL Rahul's struggles in the ongoing T20I series

Lokesh Rahul has so far managed to score just a single run in the last two outings. He dragged one back on to the stumps off a delivery from Jofra Archer in the series opener on Friday and in the following contest, he put the Men In Blue in a spot of bother in the very first over during their stiff chase of 165.

Rahul's stay at the crease was cut short in the very first over itself. He decided to take strike with the hope of playing young all-rounder as well as his former IPL team-mate Sam Curran who had started the proceedings with the new ball in hand but unfortunately, KL never got going as he could not get the ball past the fielders who were stationed inside the circle.

On the final delivery of that over, attempting a needless shot in order to release some pressure off himself led to his downfall. Curran had bowled a good-length delivery across the right-handed batsman which moved away slightly from him. Rahul decided to play the shot but the ball took the outside edge of his bat and went straight into the gloves of Jos Buttler who made no mistake behind the stumps and ended up taking a simple catch and the first over finished as a wicket maiden.