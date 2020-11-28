Aakash Chopra Believes Hardik Pandya Will Be Promoted Up The Batting Order In Future

Aakash Chopra reckons that Hardik Pandya might be promoted up the order after he had scored a valiant knock against Australia in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. Pandya, who had come out to bat at number six added 128 runs along with opener Shikhar Dhawan for the fifth-wicket stand after India were starring down the barrel at 101/4 during their mammoth run chase of 375.

The power-hitter was eventually dismissed by leggie Adam Zampa in the 39th over for a solid 76-ball 90 at a strike rate of 118.42 including seven boundaries and four maximums.

'No.5 or No.4': Aakash Chopra

While speaking on his official Youtube video, Chopra went on to say that Hardik was playing in the Sydney ODI as a batsman and will also be playing the future matches as a batsman as well. The former Indian Test opener then wondered how many times does a pure batsman get to bat at number six.

Furthermore, the stylish cricket pundit also added that the 27-year-old grabbed the opportunity with both hands and he showed that he is more than capable of playing as a pure batsman with the way he bats. At the same time, he also added that unlike other batsmen, the middle-order batsman did not struggle against the short ball at all.

“He hit the short balls and demolished the spinners. He batted very well. He might have missed his century but till the time he was at the crease, he kept India’s hopes alive. So, it was outstanding from Hardik Pandya and it is a stamp of approval that he is more than capable as a batsman and the day is not far when he can be sent at No.5 or even at No.4,” the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst further added.

A must-win encounter for India

Blistering centuries from skipper Aaron Finch (114) and Steven Smith (105) powered the Aussies to a mammoth score of 374/6 in their 20 overs as Team India had to pull off the second-highest run-chase in ODI history in order to go 1-0 up in the three-match series which did not happen.

In reply, opener Shikhar Dhawan (74) and middle-order batsman Hardik Pandya (90) tried to get the Men In Blue over the line with a 128-run fifth-wicket stand after losing the top-order at the score of 101 but it was just not enough as the visitors were restricted to 308/8.

The second ODI will be played at the same venue on Sunday. Australia will be looking to seal the series while India will be hoping to settle scores.

