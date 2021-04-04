Aakash Chopra Calls Rohit Sharma '24 Karat Gold', Predicts Which Batsman Will Score Most

India's former cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra is busy analysing and predicting before the IPL 2021 starts from April 9. Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel made team analysis and prediction for the defending champions Mumbai. Chopra called the five-time winners of IPL the ruler of the tournament and also compared Mumbai's captain Rohit Sharma to 24 Karat Gold. Aakash Chopra also highlighted the strength of the defending champions and said that their biggest strength is the presence of Indian players in their core. Chopra also said that it Rohit Sharma's captainship which actually keeps the pace of the game within.

"After the presence of Indian core, Rohit Sharma's captainship is the biggest strength of Mumbai. His captainship is like 24 karat gold, best-cut diamond who knows how to read a game. His face will never tell you which side the game is going. He remains poker-faced slightly, but the good thing is he has got the ability to control the flow of the game which is very difficult. T20 runs at its own pace and in this to change its direction is not easy, but Rohit Sharma does it," said Aakash Chopra. READ | Aakash Chopra hails 'batsman' Hardik Pandya for updating his software during injury

'Suryakumar will once again score the most number of runs for Mumbai'

Aakash Chopra also made three big predictions on the defending champions ahead of the IPL 2021. He said, "Suryakumar will once again score the most number of runs for Mumbai. In fact, he is going to be the highest run-scorer as he is in top form. He will get his batting at a good number. Where matches are being played, Indian batsmen will have to contribute more than others. Therefore I think Suryakumar Yadav will have a fabulous season once again."

In IPL 2020, Suryakumar Yadav was the highest run-getter for the defending champions. In 16 matches, Suryakumar Yadav had scored 480 runs including his career-best 79 runs against Rajasthan.

Aakash Chopra also predicted that Rohit Sharma will hit the most number of sixes for Mumbai and Jasprit Bumrah will be the leading wicket-taker for Mumbai. Chopra also thinks that the defending champions will once again qualify in the team and can even win their sixth title of the IPL this year.

Recently, Aakash Chopra had predicted that Hyderabad's leg spinner Rashid Khan can win the purple cap in IPL 2021. Chopra in a video uploaded on his Facebook page, picked Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan as his favourite to end up as the season's highest wicket-taker. He also picked that Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid's Hyderabad teammate, and Mumbai's Jasprit Bumrah will give the leg-spinner a very tough fight for the prize.

(Image Credits: Aakash Chopra/Facebook/PTI)