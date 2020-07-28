Aakash Chopra Claims Shikhar Dhawan Will Never Get To Play Test Cricket For India Again

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan burst onto the scene after he was called up to the Test team for Australia's tour of India in 2013 as a backup to Murali Vijay and Virender Sehwag. Sehwag's inconsistent form saw Dhawan earn his Test call up in the third match of the series. The Delhi batsman, who is fondly known as 'Gabbar', scored the fastest century ever on Test debut and his 187-run knock still remains the highest score by an Indian on Test debut. However, despite a glorious start to his Test match career, Dhawan currently finds himself out of favour and Aakash Chopra believes that the left-hander's Test career has come to an end.

Aakash Chopra believes Shikhar Dhawan won't play for Team India in Tests

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra opined that Shikhar Dhawan has fallen down the pecking order and will find it difficult to earn a call-up to Virat Kohli's Test side. The former India opener said that while one can never rule anything out, he feels that it is unlikely that Dhawan will get a call up to India's test team, with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw, currently, all ahead of him when the pecking order in Test cricket is considered for India.

Aakash Chopra added that Gabbar won't have the privilege of being selected atleast in the near future. Incidentally, Aakash Chopra had omitted Dhawan from his predicted 30-man squad for India's tour of Australia.

Like Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Prithvi Shaw also scored centuries on their respective Test debuts, scoring 177 and 134 respectively against West Indies in 2013 and 2018. Sharma, who made his debut as a middle-order batsman was promoted to the top of the order in the series against South Africa, where the 'Hitman' responded in style, scoring 529 runs in just four innings.

Rohit Sharma missed out on the tour to New Zealand due to injury and was subsequently replaced by Prithvi Shaw, with Mayank Agarwal having nailed down his spot at the other end. KL Rahul was named as a backup. Shikhar Dhawan has played in 34 Tests for India, scoring 2,315 runs at an average of 40. In 58 innings, Dhawan has scored five 50s and seven 100s for the Men in Blue.

(Image Courtesy: bcci.tv)