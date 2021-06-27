Aakash Chopra Confused With Rishabh Pant's 'odd' Aggressive Tactics In WTC Final Vs NZ

With the wounds of defeat in Southampton still hurting, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra is reflecting on 'game-changer' Rishabh Pant's tactics on the final day of the World Test Championship (WTC) finale, said that the explosive wicketkeeper, batsman's play was seemingly not aligned with what the team wanted. On the final day, when wickets kept falling from the other end and New Zealand inched closer to victory, Pant rather than salvaging a draw, played his usual attacking game which was later defended by skipper Virat Kohli.

"Pant's approach on the final day was either a reflection of his belief in his skills against the swinging ball, or perhaps he was trapped in the cage of his own reputation. We have seen him do all sorts of unbelievable things with the bat. Who would dream of reverse-scooping James Anderson in Tests or Jofra Archer in white-ball cricket?" Chopra wrote in his column for ESPNCricinfo.

Terming Pant's approach on the final day 'odd,' Chopra said, "he prefers playing from the crease or going further inside the crease. So his stepping out felt a little odd. Was he not told at lunch that his methods weren't aligned with what the team wanted? Or was the plan indeed to stay aggressive, which meant the batters needed to find their ways to accumulate runs in trying conditions?"

Highlighting the falling of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara at the start of Day 6, Chopra implied that Rishabh Pant should have played a bit carefully, in contrast to his aggressive approach which left him 'fortunate' enough to remain unbeaten at lunch. However, the cricketer-turned-commentator also said that Pant's similar antics in Sydney and Gabba had helped India register history in Australia.

"He had started leaving a lot of deliveries alone, stopped playing against the spin or swing, and showed how much damage-controlled aggression can do. He was not only India's version of an Adam Gilchrist-like keeper-batter but also allowed India to field five bowlers without worrying too much about their batting depth," Chopra wrote.

New Zealand win the Championship

India were bundled out for just 170 runs in their second innings courtesy of a disciplined bowling performance from the Kiwis as it meant that they only had to chase down a target of 139. It was a sorry-looking scorecard for India as they lost the key wickets of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in the first session itself. Only wicket-keeping batsman Rishabh Pant played attacking cricket as he scored a vital 41 before being dismissed while trying to up the scoring rate.

New Zealand seemed to be on the back foot after losing openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway quickly but captain Kane Williamson and veteran Ross Taylor soldiered on for the BlackCaps. Taylor got a reprieve when he was dropped by Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip. Later, Jasprit Bumrah went on to spill skipper Williamson's catch as well. However, the match as a contest was well over by then. The duo registered an unbeaten 96-run stand as New Zealand registered an emphatic win by eight wickets to become the first-ever World Test champions. Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 52 while Ross Taylor was not out on 47.