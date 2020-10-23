Aakash Chopra Crosses Massive YouTube Milestone, Fans Congratulate Indian Commentator

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of the commentary panel for the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Apart from expressing his opinions behind the mic, the renowned commentator also launched his own YouTube channel back in 2011 as a cricket expert and analyst. Quite recently, the Aakash Chopra YouTube channel crossed a significant milestone, expanding up to over 2 million subscribers on the video sharing platform.

Aakash Chopra YouTube channel reaches 2 million subscribers, watch video

Fans congratulate for YouTube success on Aakash Chopra Twitter account

On October 19, Aakash Chopra took to his social media platforms to celebrate his YouTube channel’s success. He shared a 11-minute video where he can be seen interacting with some of his fans and followers. Fans of the cricketer-turned-commentator also congratulated him for his YouTube success by expressing their admirations. Here is a look at some of the fans congratulating Aakash Chopra for achieving a significant YouTube milestone.

Congratulations Sir for 2M, subscribed you in 2018 when you were having around 20k subs, there with the channel since then.

Always waiting for your videos to enjoy the best cricket analysis.

Next Target 5M 🎯

Our Full Support 💪👌 — Unknown #Msdian😍#SidHeart❤ (@Mr_unknown23_) October 19, 2020

Even KL Rahul is not so consistent in T20 format as you are on your YouTube channel.



Uploading a video everyday on the same time is just brilliant. Thanku for doing it.



I have not followed your Cricketing career but have seen all your YouTube videos and literally wait for it. — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) October 19, 2020

Congratulations. Many more records will be broken.



Thanks for setting the new height for the Hindi commentatory.



INSPIRING.



I wish I could write something poetic like you — sarang bhirud (@sbhirud) October 19, 2020

Congratulations 🎉 @cricketaakash for this 2 Million family on YouTube.



And literally, the first thing I do after waking up is to watch #AakashVani having phone in one hand and cup of tea in the other.#AakashChopra #2MillionForAakashVani — Divyansh Khandelwal (@Real_Divyansh) October 19, 2020

I'm switching Starsports hindi only for listening your voice.......... Love u sir.... ❤❤❤❤❤I love your Commentry so much...... — Kamal Krishna Das (@KamalKrishna26) October 22, 2020

Details about the Aakash Chopra YouTube channel

Apart from commentating for the official Dream11 IPL 2020 broadcasters, the Star Sports Network, Aakash Chopra is also giving his daily takes regarding the ongoing season on his YouTube channel. He started his channel back in 2011 and has since garnered close to 300 million cumulative views across all his videos.

According to reports, his channel had only 20,000 subscribers until 2018. However, owing to the growing popularity of Hindi cricket commentary and the use of social media platforms for cricket updates, his channel saw a significant increase in terms of video views and subscribers.

Aakash Chopra shares picture of himself commentating in Dream11 IPL 2020

