Aakash Chopra Crosses Massive YouTube Milestone, Fans Congratulate Indian Commentator

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra celebrates his YouTube success of achieving over 2 million subscribers by interacting with his fans and followers.

Written By Aakash Saini
Last Updated:
Aakash Chopra

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of the commentary panel for the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Apart from expressing his opinions behind the mic, the renowned commentator also launched his own YouTube channel back in 2011 as a cricket expert and analyst. Quite recently, the Aakash Chopra YouTube channel crossed a significant milestone, expanding up to over 2 million subscribers on the video sharing platform.

Aakash Chopra YouTube channel reaches 2 million subscribers, watch video

Fans congratulate for YouTube success on Aakash Chopra Twitter account

On October 19, Aakash Chopra took to his social media platforms to celebrate his YouTube channel’s success. He shared a 11-minute video where he can be seen interacting with some of his fans and followers. Fans of the cricketer-turned-commentator also congratulated him for his YouTube success by expressing their admirations. Here is a look at some of the fans congratulating Aakash Chopra for achieving a significant YouTube milestone.

Details about the Aakash Chopra YouTube channel

Apart from commentating for the official Dream11 IPL 2020 broadcasters, the Star Sports Network, Aakash Chopra is also giving his daily takes regarding the ongoing season on his YouTube channel. He started his channel back in 2011 and has since garnered close to 300 million cumulative views across all his videos.

According to reports, his channel had only 20,000 subscribers until 2018. However, owing to the growing popularity of Hindi cricket commentary and the use of social media platforms for cricket updates, his channel saw a significant increase in terms of video views and subscribers.

Aakash Chopra shares picture of himself commentating in Dream11 IPL 2020

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: Aakash Chopra Twitter

 

First Published:
COMMENT

