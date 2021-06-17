Aakash Chopra Explains Why Virat Kohli Should Not Play Hanuma Vihari In WTC Final 2021

India is all set to face New Zealand in the inaugural WTC Final and there has been a lot of talk regarding the right combination of playing XI for the Indian team ahead of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final. The BCCI announced the final 15-member squad for the WTC Final on Tuesday and cricket enthusiasts have already started naming their preferable playing XI for the all-important Test match. Recently, Indian cricket commentator Aakash Chopra has addressed a challenging situation that may arise if Virat Kohli plays Hanuma Vihari in the WTC Final.

Will Hanuma Vihari play in the WTC Final?

Aakash Chopra took to Twitter on Thursday to address certain questions if Hanuma Vihari is included in the playing XI of the Indian team. He questioned that if Hanuma Vihari is included in the playing XI along with 4 bowlers then who would bat at the number 7 position. He further addressed the challenges that may arise if Rishabh Pant or Hanuma Vihari play at the number 7 position.

If you play Vihari and field only 4 bowlers…who’s would you bat at 7? Pant or Vihari?

Pant…the form he is in…will be under-utilised at 7.

And if it’s Vihari at 7….do you really want to play a pure batsman to bat that low in the batting order?? #MorningMusings pic.twitter.com/yl7z5bQfgg — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) June 17, 2021

Considering the brilliant form of Rishabh Pant, Aakash Chopra feels that Rishabh Pant will be under-utilized at the number 7 position. On the other hand, if Hanuma Vihari plays at the number 7 position, Chopra questioned whether Virat Kohli would want a pure batsman to bat at such a low batting position. It would be interesting to see if Hanuma Vihari would play in the WTC Final since the Indian Test specialist has gained some much-needed experience after playing in the County Championship 2021.

Hanuma Vihari's experience with the English conditions

Hanuma Vihari played with the Warwickshire team in the County Championship 2021 season. He has the experience of playing in the English conditions which will be required for the WTC Final clash. On the other hand, the Indian team can already establish a balanced side even without the inclusion of Vihari. Fans would be eager to know the playing XI selection by Virat Kohli and whether Vihari would find a place in the upcoming Test match.

WTC Final live streaming details

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final is scheduled to take place from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, and the match will start at 3:30 p.m. IST for each day. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the WTC Final in India and fans can tune into the array of Star Sports channels to watch the live coverage of the Test match. The WTC Final live streaming will be carried out by the Disney+ Hotstar platform and fans can tune in through their website or app.

Image Source: Hanuma Vihari/Aakash Chopra Twitter