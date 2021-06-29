Aakash Chopra Gets Special Certificate For Gaining 100,000 Followers On Koo

Former India opener Aakash Chopra is nowadays known for his candid opinions, often speaking about various current situations (cricket and otherwise) on his social media platforms. While the 43-year-old has millions of followers on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, he has also made an account on the app Koo. Recently, the commentator shared an achievement with his fans, who he believes are like his family.

I call them family instead 😊🤗 Thank you for making it big @kooindia pic.twitter.com/Zx2FojXYqf — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) June 29, 2021

On reaching 100,000 followers on Koo, Chopra was provided with certification. The app stated that they were "delighted" over his popularity on the platform, and hoped he crosses many more milestones. Aprameya Radhakrishna (Co-founder and CEO) and Mayank Bidawatka (co-founder) signed the certificate which had Chopra's logo and the Koo app bird logo on it as well. "I call them family instead," Chopra wrote in his tweet tagging Koo's Twitter handle. "Thank you for making it big". (Chopra has around 140 thousand followers on Koo now).

Aakash Chopra YouTube channel

"Indian Cricketer, Author, Cricket Commentator and Analyst," Chopra's YouTube channel writes in the description. As per the information available, his channel began on August 10, 2011. As of now, it boasts 475,858,770 views and 2.65 million subscribers. He uploads videos regularly, at least two to three a day.

According to recent reports, IPL 2021 will most likely begin on September 18 or September 19. The tournament will go on till October 10, after which the T20 World Cup qualifier matches will begin. As the Lodha reforms currently require BCCI to provide a 14-day rest period to players between schedules, the current schedule allows BCCI to move head with minute changes. However, situations of players participating in the IPL from abroad are also to be considered, multiple schedules and permissions to be considered.

