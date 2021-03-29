Aakash Chopra Hails 'batsman' Hardik Pandya For Updating His Software During Injury

Commentator-cum-cricket expert Aakash Chopra has gone on to say that Team India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has now started playing like a proper batsman and that he will breach three figures if he gets to face enough deliveries.

Hardik looked in great nick as he made his bat do the talking effortlessly during the series-deciding third ODI against England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday. He added 99 runs with wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant when India had lost their top-order and were reeling at 157/4 in the middle overs.

'Hardik Pandya seems like a proper batsman': Aakash Chopra

“Hardik Pandya seems like a proper batsman to me now, honestly. I don’t see him as an all-rounder or finisher at all. If you bat him up the order, he will score a century as well if he gets enough balls,” said Chopra while speaking on Star Sports.

Meanwhile, the former Delhi opener also said that Pandya had updated his batting software when he was injured and is now playing as a proper batsman.

“Four wickets had fallen at one time. When KL Rahul got out, it seemed the innings had floundered. The way he batted after that, he has the strength, he updated his batting software when he was injured. He has started playing like a proper batsman", the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst further added.

A miscalculated move that brought curtains down on a promising knock

The 27-year-old went on to score a quickfire half-century and just when it appeared like he would score a big and single-handedly take India past 350, his stay in the middle came to an abrupt end when he was castled by his English counterpart Ben Stokes.

This happened in the 39th over of the first innings. On the final delivery, Stokes had bowled a length delivery around the middle and leg stump as the middle-order batsman shuffled across to play a scoop shot. Nonetheless, he ended up missing the ball completely as it went on to hit the leg stump and cut short promising innings. Hardik Pandya went back for a 44-ball 64. His knock included five boundaries and four maximums at a strike rate of 145.45.