Aakash Chopra Hails Dhoni For Ushering New Captaincy Style, 'outstanding' Talent Spotting

Cricketer-turned commentator Aakash Chopra heaped praise on Mahendra Singh Dhoni for teaching India a "new way of captaincy". Chopra, while speaking on his official YouTube channel, said that he admired Dhoni's captaincy because he used to groom players, his composure on the field, and his ability to always lead from the back. Chopra also shared an anecdote from Deepak Chahar, in which the latter described how Dhoni groomed his players.

"We talked about Sourav Ganguly earlier, and how outstanding he was at spotting talent. Dhoni, on the other hand, never went out looking for new talent; instead, he focused on honing the assets he had at the time. He used to create such an enviornment where he could get the best out of every player that was there. Deepak [Chahar] once gave me an example of how Dhoni grooms players. He told me that Dhoni took at least 2-3 years before allowing Deepak to bowl in the death overs for CSK. Dhoni allows you the wings and gives you the sky to fly," Chopra said.

Chopra said MS Dhoni was also brilliant at reading games and keeping his cool and composed. Chopra added that MS Dhoni seldom lost his cool and yelled at bowlers for bad deliveries. He was good at offering players advice in a few words so the bowlers weren't confused before the spell. Chopra said there's another thing he admired about Dhoni's captaincy was his ability to always lead from behind and never bring himself under the spotlight. "You must have seen him during trophy ceremonies as well, he always stood in the back like a General of an Army," Chopra said.

Dhoni's captaincy

MS Dhoni is the only captain to win all the ICC events (World T20 2007, ICC Test mace in 2009, 2011 World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy). He has also led the Men In Blue to two Asia Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2016 (T20I format) respectively. Dhoni's exploits for Chennai Super Kings are also worth remembering, including three IPL titles and a couple of CLT20 trophies with the franchise. Dhoni announced retirement from all forms of international cricket on August 15 last year. He last played for India in the semi-final of the 2019 ICC World Cup against New Zealand.

(Image Credit: CricketAakash/Mahi7781/Insta)