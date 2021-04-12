Aakash Chopra Hails Nitish Rana's Heroics Against SRH, Says India Call-up 'not Too Far'

Commentator-cum-cricket expert Aakash Chopra heaped praise on Nitish Rana for his outstanding batting display during Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 season-opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday and went on to say that the southpaw might get an India call-up if he continues performing in this manner.

Opening the innings for KKR, Rana scored a 56-ball 80 at a strike rate of 142.86 including nine boundaries and four maximums.

'If he keeps playing like this...': Aakash Chopra

“Nitish Rana batted amazingly well after KKR were asked to bat first. If he keeps playing like this, an Indian team call-up might not be too far for him. There is a possibility,” said Chopra while interacting on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, the former Indian Test opener also mentioned that when one plays on a pitch like this, it is very important to capitalise on the new ball and then went on to add that Rana was running ahead of his opening partner Shubman Gill and did not hesitate in taking risks. Furthermore, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst also added that the 27-year-old had hit a boundary of the very first delivery that he had faced after which he was continuously hitting boundaries and maximums against both spin and fast bowling.

KKR start their campaign with a win

Coming back to the contest, Kolkata who were asked to bat first after Hyderabad skipper David Warner won the toss ended up posting a challenging total of 187/6 from their 20 overs riding on stellar half-centuries from opener Nitish Rana (80), and, number three batsman Rahul Tripathi (53).

In reply, SRH were reduced to 10/2 in the third over after losing the prized wickets of skipper David Warner, and, wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha before Jonny Bairstow (55), and, Manish Pandey resurrected their innings with a 92-run stand for the third wicket before the former was dismissed. Pandey continued to soldier on for the 2016 champions but unfortunately, he did not receive much support from the other end as Kolkata bowlers bowled well and chipped in with a few important wickets.

In the end, Pandey remained unbeaten on 61 as the Orange Army was restricted to 177/5 from their 20 overs and KKR ended up adding the first two points in their tally.

