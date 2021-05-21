Aakash Chopra Has Interesting Suggestion For Sourav Ganguly To Consider For IPL 2022

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to go through a mega auction for the 2022 season which will see the players shuffle through different teams. It’s been 3 years since the last mega auction took place in the year 2018 and fans would be eager to see the new combination of their favourite teams for the 2022 season. While speaking on the IPL 2022 mega auction, famous Indian commentator Aakash Chopra has put forward his wish-list for the upcoming season by suggesting some changes.

Aakash Chopra gives his suggestions for the IPL 2022

The YouTube channel of Aakash Chopra has become a fan favourite hub for discussion on various cricket topics happening around the globe. While speaking on his show Cricket Aakash, on his YouTube channel, Chopra’s first suggestion was that 5 overseas players should be allowed in the playing XI for the 2022 season. Although it might sound controversial, Aakash Chopra gave an explanation that the BCCI is planning to include 2 more teams in the next season.

Chopra suggests 6 domestic and 5 foreign players in the playing XI

According to him, even though the current combination of 7 domestic and 4 overseas players provides a perfect combination for the teams, the inclusion of 10 teams would mean that the franchises would have to find 14 more Indian players. Aakash Chopra feels that while giving a chance to new players is considerable, it is also important to maintain the quality of the league for which 5 overseas players in the playing XI is the solution. The current combination allows 56 domestic players to play in the league and with his suggested rules, the franchises will have to find only 4 Indian players for their playing XI.

My wish-list for #IPL2022

5 overseas in the playing XI

1 player from Associate Nation in the squad

Teams should be allowed only 2 retentions and 1 RTM card

He further suggested that teams should only be allowed 2 retentions and 1 RTM card to make it fair for the 2 upcoming teams. While teams like Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals might be most affected by this new suggestion as they have the most balanced squads, it will allow to level the playing field and increase competition among the franchises. Chopra also suggested that 1 player from an Associate nations must be included in the squad and 2 uncapped Indian players must be played in each match. The above suggestions will open the way for the scouting of new upcoming players.

BCCI still focusing on completing the IPL 2021

The Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI is still focusing on hosting the remaining portion of the IPL 2021. Sourav Ganguly and the BCCI are currently rethinking the IPL news about the inclusion of 2 new teams. As per the IPL news, the pandemic has created some new challenges for the board and it is currently focusing on the remaining fixtures of the IPL 2021.

Netherlands vs Scotland ODI series

This suggestion might have come considering the Netherlands vs Scotland ODI series. The Netherlands vs Scotland ODI series consisted of 2 ODI matches on May 19 and May 20. The series ended in a draw with the Netherlands winning the first match and Scotland winning the second. If more overseas players are involved in the IPL, it will allow such nations to display the calibre of their players who may not get many opportunities otherwise.

