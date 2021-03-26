Aakash Chopra Hilariously Reminds England Of Poor Record Against India While Chasing

Aakash Chopra has taken a subtle jibe at England as they look to rewrite history by chasing down the highest-ever total against India in ODIs in the ongoing second One Day International at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

'Good luck for chasing 336': Aakash Chopra

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Chopra wrote that the highest ever total chased by England against India in ODI cricket is 266 which dates all the way back to 1974. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst then wished Jos Buttler & Co. luck for chasing down 336.

Even the fans joined the action as well. While some of them had a hearty laugh over it, there were others who were not happy with the former Indian Test opener for having made such a statement too early. Here are some of the reactions.

Last series me 360 tak aaye they — Omkarpathare256 (@omkarpathare256) March 26, 2021

Hopefully England will lose today..... — Souvik singha roy (@Souviks27276498) March 26, 2021

U jinxed!! — Cric Polls ® (@panchamrata) March 26, 2021

I have a feeling this aint gonna age well — RKO (@AyushAg12844059) March 26, 2021

Delete this tweet before game bite back india — Karan Gill (@VellyJattPB11) March 26, 2021

Soo you want to chase? — Ù…Ø­Ù…Ø¯ Ø³Ø§Ø¬Ø¯ (@m_sajid113344) March 26, 2021

KL Rahul's impactful century helps India post 336/6

After being asked to bat first by England's stand-in captain Jos Buttler, India seemed to be in a spot of bother as they lost both their openers Rohit Sharma, and, Shikhar Dhawan before nine overs with just 37 runs on the board. Virat and Rahul then resurrected the hosts with a 121-run stand for the third wicket before the former was dismissed. Meanwhile, Lokesh kept the scoreboard ticking along with Rishabh Pant (77) as he scored an impactful century.

The Karnataka cricketer scored 108 off 114 deliveries before being caught by Recce Topley at mid-wicket off Tom Curran in the 45th over when he looked to score at a brisk rate at the death overs. Middle-order batsman Hardik Pandya then added finishing touches with a 16-ball 35 as the Men In Blue posted a stiff total of 336/6 from their allotted 50 overs.

The Indian bowlers will now be looking to make the ball talk as they had done in the previous game to seal the ODI series with a win under their belt on Friday.

The visitors in reply are 110/1 in the 17th over and have just lost the wicket of an in-form Jason Roy who was run out by India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma for 55. Meanwhile, his opening partner Jonny Bairstow is still going strong after having scored a superb half-century.