Aakash Chopra Lauds India U-19 Team's 'incredibly Dominating' Show Against Australia At WC

Wishes have been pouring in from all around the world since India defeated Australia in the semi-final of the ongoing U-19 World Cup. Several cricket personalities have flocked to social media to congratulate the young guns on their remarkable achievement. Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra was among those who wished the Yash Dhull-led squad for the victory. The cricketer-turned-commentator praised the India U-19 team for their dominance in the finals.

Chopra took to his official Koo handle to laud the Indian side for reaching their fourth consecutive U-19 World Cup final. Chopra further highlighted how the current U-19 side has no first-class experience. The India U-19 team entered the World Cup with zero experience in first-class cricket because the domestic tournaments were interrupted due to COVID-19. In conclusion, Chopra hoped to bring the World Cup trophy home.

"What an incredibly dominating performance by India U-19. Fourth consecutive final. Wow. And this time…unlike the last few editions, our team has no first-class cricket experience (due to Covid). Let’s get the Cup home #U19CWC #INDvAUS," Chopra wrote on Koo.

India vs Australia, U-19 World Cup

India beat Australia by 96 runs courtesy of crucial knocks from captain Yash Dhull and vice-captain Shaik Rasheed. The duo forged a 204-run partnership after a dismal start from Indian openers, who were eventually dismissed for low scores of 6 and 16 runs. On the back of Dhull's 110 off 110 balls and Rasheed's 94 off 108 balls, India posted a mammoth total of 290 runs on the board. Dhull became the third Indian captain after Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand to score a U-19 World Cup century.

Indian bowlers then came into the play to bowl Australia out for 194 runs. Only Lachlan Shaw was able to breach the 50-run mark for Australia, while all the other batters fell without contributing much to the total. Vicky Ostwal picked three wickets to his name, while Ravi Kumar and Nishant Sindhu scalped two wickets each. Dhull was adjudged the player of the match for his outstanding knock. India will now play England in the final on February 5.

Image: ICC/Twitter/AakashChopra/FB