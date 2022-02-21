Aakash Chopra Lauds Indian Batter: 'Our Own Indian 360-degree, De Villiers Like Player'

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took to his official Koo account on Monday, February 21, and shared a video from his YouTube channel, where he talks about India’s thrilling win in the third T20I against West Indies at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Rohit Sharma-led Team India won the final fixture of the three-match T20I series and completed a 3-0 whitewash, following a 3-0 clean sweep in the ODI series. Meanwhile, talking about India’s win, Chopra revealed his thoughts about India batter Suryakymar Yadav, while pointing out the similarities he shares with former South African skipper AB de Villiers.

“My player of the match is Suryakumar Yadav. Our guy is certainly a 360-degree player. You expect him to come and play well. He has hit four half-centuries and the best part about him is that he has batted in no. 3, no. 4, and no. 5, while scoring half-centuries in all three positions. It’s a tough job, but he does it well. The shots he plays, who does that? He is our new, 360-degree AB de Villiers kind of player who can complete tough tasks with ease,” said Chopra. The popular commentator further pointed out that Suryakumar hasn’t got a chance to play at the top, before predicting he will bat well at the top as well.

Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer shine for India

Suryakumar walked out to bat for India at No 5 following the dismissal of Ishan Kishan in the 10th over, with India at 66/3 on the scoreboard. Suryakumar and skipper Rohit added 30 runs in the next four overs before Rohit got dismissed by Dominic Drakes on an individual score of seven runs. Batting alongside Venkatesh Iyer, Suryakumar hit a quickfire fifty before getting dismissed in the final ball of the innings.

Suryakumar Yadav won the player of the series and player of the match awards

The 31-year-old scored 65 individual runs off 31 deliveries during his stay on the crease, while adding 91 runs for the fifth wicket partnership with Venkatesh. Venkatesh remained unbeaten after scoring 35 runs off 19 balls. Suryakumar was awarded both the player of the series and player of the match awards following India’s win on Sunday. He finished the three-match T20I series as the highest run-scorer for India and the second-highest scorer overall after scoring 107 runs at a strike rate of 194.55.

