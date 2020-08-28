Aakash Chopra Lauds Pravin Tambe For Playing In CPL At The Age Of 48

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra showered praise on 48-year-old leg spinner Pravin Tambe this week. He commended Tambe for the latter's determination and grit towards the sport. Aakash Chopra praised the endurance of the spinner and added that he would not consider taking part in a cricket match even at the age of 42. The former opening batsman labelled Pravin Tambe as 'Real Gold' due to his ability to be driven to play at a competitive level at this age. Aakash Chopra feels he will be more satisfied by commentating a cricket match, rather than playing in it.

Speaking about Pravin Tambe on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra spoke about how people younger than Tambe have given up the sport and settled for managerial roles, but it is fascinating to see someone his age have such an inclination towards cricket. Aakash Chopra feels that despite starting late in his career, the love that Pravin Tambe has shown towards cricket is overwhelming, which is why cricket is giving the spinner the love he deserves. Aakash Chopra is considerably active on social media as he thrives to bring out more unheard stories from the cricketing world and provide a platform for rising cricketers.

CPL 2020: Pravin Tambe, the first Indian to play in the league

At 48, Pravin Tambe made his debut in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) and became the first Indian player to appear in the league. Trinbago Knight Riders picked him for CPL 2020 as he replaced T20 star Sunil Narine, who was sidelined because of an injury. Playing against St Lucia Zouks, Pravin Tambe returned with figures of 1/15 as he claimed the wicket of Afghanistan batsman Najibullah. TKR eventually won the rain-hit match by 6 wickets. It will be interesting to see if Pravin Tambe can go beyond his IPL success in CPL 2020.

Pravin Tambe IPL: Pravin Tambe deemed ineligible for IPL 2020

Having played for teams such as Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Lions and Sun Risers Hyderabad, he was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders in the auction for IPL 2020 at his base price of ₹20 lakh. However, because of his appearance in a franchise-based T-10 League in Dubai, he was deemed guilty of breaching BCCI protocols. As a result, he was disqualified from IPL 2020. The wrist-spinner has a decent IPL record, having claimed 28 wickets in 33 games, including a hat-trick.

