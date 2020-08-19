Aakash Chopra Left Baffled After Watching Rashid Khan's Wristy Six In CPL 2020

Aakash Chopra came forward and hailed Rashid Khan after he had hit a mindblowing six during a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match between Barbados Tridents and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The young Afghan sensation played a huge role in this match as he contributed with both bat and the ball. However, what really caught the eye of many fans and pundits was the wristy six Rashid Khan hit off the first ball he faced in this edition of CPL 2020.

Even Aakash Chopra was left spellbound after Khan had hit a splendid six off a fast bowler which was a delight to watch.

'Karamaati Khan': Aakash Chopra

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former Indian Test opener had shared a video that was posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in which Khan had struck a wristy six and captioned it as 'Karamaati Khan'.



Rashid Khan hits six of the first ball he faces

Rashid Khan came out to bat for Barbados Tridents in the first innings of the CPL 2020 contest. Facing Alzarri Joseph on the penultimate delivery of the 15th over, Rashid Khan effortlessly flicked the fast bowler over the leg side for a maximum. The 21-year-old showed tremendous hand-eye coordination right from the first ball as he executed the memorable shot.

Building on his special shot, Rashid Khan showed some admirable batting skills as he helped his side register a competitive total. The Afghan cricketer finished unbeaten during his first CPL 2020 outing, as he finished with 26 runs off 20 balls. Khan's innings included two fours and a six. Coming on to bowl, Rashid Khan continued in the same vein. The Afghan made a strong start to CPL 2020 as he finished with figures of 4-0-27-2.

CPL 2020: The action so far

The first day of the Caribbean Premier League was a power-packed one, to say the least. The first match of CPL 2020 featured a man of the match performance from Sunil Narine. The Windies star registered a quick half-century and took two wickets as he helped the Trinbago Knight Riders beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by six wickets.

The second match of CPL 2020 saw Barbados Tridents play St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Barbados Tridents won the match by six runs as they made a winning start to the tournament.

Rashid Khan Produces Quick, Magical Run-out Off Own Bowling In CPL 2020 Match: Watch