Aakash Chopra Names His List Of Top Test Bowlers Of 2021; Two Indians Make The Cut

Ex-Indian cricketer and now a commentator, Aakash Chopra has picked his top five Test bowlers of 2021. The Men in Blue's ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was named among Aakash Chopra's picks. ​R Ashwin has picked up 52 wickets and is the highest wicket-taker in Tests in 2021 as of today.

"Ravichandran Ashwin - he is there. He has picked up 52 wickets in eight matches, he didn't get to play a single Test against England in England. He was good in the Sydney Test against Australia and the WTC final was also not that bad. He was absolutely sensational in India." Chopra said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

His next picks were England's veteran seam bowler James Anderson and his teammate Ollie Robinson "Jimmy Anderson's name is there in this list. 32 wickets in 19 matches, he has played in Sri Lanka, India and at home. He was exceptional in the first Test against India at Chennai, took a five-wicket haul in Sri Lanka as well and Ollie Robinson, he has taken 28 wickets in five matches. His stature is growing. Some of the old issues came to the fore but he just fought through them and he has done very well".

No Axar Patel as Aakash Chopra picks Mohammed Siraj & Shaheen Shah Afridi

His fourth pick was another Indian bowler, Mohammed Siraj who has had a great 2021 season and has led from the front amidst the absence of major frontline bowlers. "I have put Mohammed Siraj's name in this list. 28 wickets in nine matches, he gave a fantastic performance at Lord's, good performances in Sydney and Brisbane. He has been continuously doing well. I like his attitude, he makes the ball talk off the surface." he said.

To wrap up his top five picks, Aakash Chopra named Pakistani speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi and said that the bowler was his No.1 pick. The Pakistani pacer picked three five-wicket hauls this year "I am picking Shaheen Shah Afridi as the No.1 Test bowler for 2021. 47 wickets in nine matches at an average of 17. He has been sensational, there was a time where he was taking a five-wicket haul in every match." he concluded.

One notable omission in his list was Axar Patel, who, many thought has had a great season of Test cricket and was one of the best test bowlers this year. However, none of the other mentioned bowlers has had a bad year and all of them were top-notch in Test cricket this year.

Image: Twitter/ @cricketaakash