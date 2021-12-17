Last Updated:

Aakash Chopra Names His List Of Top Test Bowlers Of 2021; Two Indians Make The Cut

Aakash Chopra has picked his top five Test bowlers of 2021 with two Indian's making it to the list. The former batter also picked two Englishmen among the five

Written By
Azhar Mohamed
Aakash Chopra

Image: Twitter/ cricketaakash


Ex-Indian cricketer and now a commentator, Aakash Chopra has picked his top five Test bowlers of 2021. The Men in Blue's ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was named among Aakash Chopra's picks. ​R Ashwin has picked up 52 wickets and is the highest wicket-taker in Tests in 2021 as of today.

"Ravichandran Ashwin - he is there. He has picked up 52 wickets in eight matches, he didn't get to play a single Test against England in England. He was good in the Sydney Test against Australia and the WTC final was also not that bad. He was absolutely sensational in India." Chopra said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

His next picks were England's veteran seam bowler James Anderson and his teammate Ollie Robinson "Jimmy Anderson's name is there in this list. 32 wickets in 19 matches, he has played in Sri Lanka, India and at home. He was exceptional in the first Test against India at Chennai, took a five-wicket haul in Sri Lanka as well and Ollie Robinson, he has taken 28 wickets in five matches. His stature is growing. Some of the old issues came to the fore but he just fought through them and he has done very well".

READ | MS Dhoni, Saha, or Karthik? R Ashwin reveals better wicketkeeper with 'stumping' example

No Axar Patel as Aakash Chopra picks Mohammed Siraj & Shaheen Shah Afridi

His fourth pick was another Indian bowler, Mohammed Siraj who has had a great 2021 season and has led from the front amidst the absence of major frontline bowlers. "I have put Mohammed Siraj's name in this list. 28 wickets in nine matches, he gave a fantastic performance at Lord's, good performances in Sydney and Brisbane. He has been continuously doing well. I like his attitude, he makes the ball talk off the surface." he said. 

READ | Amitabh Bachchan can't stop laughing as Harbhajan narrates hilarious Tendulkar story

To wrap up his top five picks, Aakash Chopra named Pakistani speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi and said that the bowler was his No.1 pick. The Pakistani pacer picked three five-wicket hauls this year "I am picking Shaheen Shah Afridi as the No.1 Test bowler for 2021. 47 wickets in nine matches at an average of 17. He has been sensational, there was a time where he was taking a five-wicket haul in every match." he concluded. 

READ | Ex-Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower appointed as head coach of Lucknow IPL team

One notable omission in his list was Axar Patel, who, many thought has had a great season of Test cricket and was one of the best test bowlers this year. However, none of the other mentioned bowlers has had a bad year and all of them were top-notch in Test cricket this year.

READ | Sachin Tendulkar praises traffic cop whose presence of mind helped save friend's life

Image: Twitter/ @cricketaakash

Tags: Aakash Chopra, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com