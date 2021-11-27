Aakash Chopra Names His 'Test Debutant' Of The Year; 'Without A Shadow Of Doubt'

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra took to his official Koo account on Saturday and name the Indian cricketer, who according to Chopra is the Test debutant of the year 2021. Chopra mentioned in his post that, Axar Patel is the test debutant of the year, without any shadow of a doubt. The former batter also mentioned the 5-for Axar Patel took during the second innings of ongoing India vs New Zealand, first Test match at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

Patel made his international Test debut for India during India vs England Test series in India earlier this year and is currently playing his fourth match at Kanpur. During the second innings of the ongoing match, Patel returned with the figures of 5/63 after bowling 34 overs for India and stamped his dominance over the Kiwi batting line-up. He is currently the top wicket-taker in international cricket since making his Test debut, as he has a total of 32 wickets to his name so far.

Axar Patel has five five-wicket hauls to his name

In his short career of four Test matches till now, Axar has a total of five five-wicket hauls to his name, which also includes his best effort of 6/38 against England during the second Test match between India and England. In his debut match, during the first Test against England, Axar Patel scalped a total of seven wickets including a 5/60 on debut in the second innings. Alongside Axar, a total of five other players have made their debut for India in 2021 with players like Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, and Shreyas Iyer.

How have the other Indian debutants performed?

Shreyas Iyer debuted during the ongoing Test match at Kanpur and announced his arrival in Test cricket by hitting a century of 105 runs in the first innings. At the same time, Saini has played two Test matches since making his debut against Australia in January and is currently playing for India A in their tour of South Africa. T Natarajan also debuted against Australia but remains on the sideline because of various injuries. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar has also impressed everyone after making his debut against Australia. He was one of the important players behind India’s series win against Australia and struck a knock of 96 unbeaten runs during the Test series against England, before being sidelined owing to injuries.

(Image: AP/ Instagram- @cricketaakash)