Aakash Chopra Names Player Whose Selection Has Surprised Him The Most For SL Tour

The Indian cricket team is scheduled to play 3 ODIs and as many T20Is against hosts Sri Lanka in the month of July. While several prominent players from the side such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja will be in the UK for the upcoming World Test Championship Final and the subsequent five-match Test series against England, India's squad for the Sri Lanka series will feature a number of new faces. Former India opening batsman Aakash Chopra recently revealed that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Krishnappa Gowtham's selection was a big surprise for him.

India vs Sri Lanka: Aakash Chopra calls Krishnappa Gowtham's selection bizarre

Dynamic opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been handed the captaincy reins for the Sri Lanka assignment in the absence of Virat Kohli. Moreover, former India captain Rahul Dravid will serve as the head coach for the squad with Ravi Shastri being in the UK. While the team features the country's white-ball specialist, it also includes a number of new names. While speaking about the team selection, Aakash Chopra raised questions over the selection of Krishnappa Gowtham.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Gowtham was not in the scheme of things for the selectors for recent tours. Moreover, while he was signed by the Chennai Super Kings for a whopping INR 9.25 crore, he did not feature in a single game for the franchise in the first half of this year's Indian Premier League. This is why the 43-year-old reckoned that his selection was a bizarre thing.

Meanwhile, Gowtham in his career has played 24 matches in the cash-rich league. The spinner has picked up 13 wickets in the same at a decent economy rate of 8.26. It is worth mentioning that he was with the Indian Test team as a net bowler earlier this year for their home series against England.

India vs Sri Lanka schedule

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side will play the first match of their Sri Lanka tour on July 13. All six matches will be played at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The series is a significant opportunity for the likes of Krishnappa Gowtham to make a mark in international cricket by coming up with a spirited performance ahead of the upcoming World T20. Here is the India vs Sri Lanka schedule:

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: July 13, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: July 16, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: July 18, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: July 21, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: July 23, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: July 25, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

Image source: Aakash Chopra Instagram