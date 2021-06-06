Aakash Chopra Opines Why India's England Series Win Holds More Weightage Over WTC Final

Aakash Chopra has shared his excitement ahead of Team India's three-and-a-half months' grueling tour of England where they will be playing six Test matches including the highly-anticipated ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand. However, ahead of a long away Test season, Aakash Chopra has revealed which win holds the top priority for him.

'I will go with the England series': Aakash Chopra

While interacting on his official Youtube channel, a passionate cricket fan had asked Aakash Chopra to make a choice between India winning the WTC final and the England Test series to which he replied saying if given a choice between the WTC final and the five-match Test series against England, he would pick the second occasion. Giving further clarification on the same, the stylish cricket pundit mentioned it is a five-match series and that it has been a long time since the Indian team registered a Test series win on English soil and the last time it happened was in 2007 under the leadership of Rahul Dravid but have not been able to conquer that frontier since then.



"So I will want that five-match series, it will be a constant fight, there will be a strong team against you. If you win both it is better, but if I can get only one out of the WTC final or the England series, I will go with the England series," the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added.

Can Team India rewrite history on English soil?

Virat Kohli & Co. will be locking horns with New Zealand in a one-off Test match in the ICC World Test Championship final that will be held at Ageas Rose Bowl, Southampton between June 18-22 after which the focus shifts towards the grueling five-match Test series against Joe Root & Co.

While Trent Bridge will be hosting the first Test from August 4-8, the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's will be contesting the second one from August 12-16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25-29. The final two Tests ( September 2-6 & 10-14) will be held at London's Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester respectively.

Team India's last Test series win on English soil had come way back in 2007 when the Rahul Dravid-led side registered a 1-0 win in the three-match series. The Indian team had a forgettable outing in the 2011 season where they were handed a 0-4 whitewash a couple of months after their memorable World Cup triumph. In 2014, the MS Dhoni-led side did manage a comprehensive win at Lord's but could not capitalise as they went on to suffer a 3-1 defeat in the five-match series.

Four years later (2018), Virat Kohli's spirited team was no match for Joe Root & Co. who registered an emphatic 4-1 win.