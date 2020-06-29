Aakash Chopra Pays Ultimate Tribute To Ex-Delhi All-rounder Sanjay Dobal After His Demise

Former all-rounder Sanjay Dobal, who played club cricket and trained Under-23 players in Delhi, passed away on Monday, June 29 after failing to recover from COVID-19. The 52-year old was well-known among popular Delhi cricketers like Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag. Sanjay Dobal previously played for Sonnet Club and was employed with Air India. Sanjay Dobal is survived by his wife and his two sons. His elder son Siddhant plays for Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy while his younger son Ekansh recently made his debut for Delhi's Under-23 team.

Sanjay Dobal’s demise: Aakash Chopra “shocked and saddened”

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra took to his Twitter account and changed his profile picture to that of Sanjay Dobal. He also posted a touching tribute on Twitter and expressed his grief. Aakash Chopra stated that Sanjay Dobal was an important member of the cricketing fraternity who always helped everyone with a smile on his face.

Aakash Chopra's tribute for Sanjay Dobal on Twitter

Shocked and saddened. Lost an importat member of our cricket fraternity today. Sanjay Dobhal bhai (53) is no more. There isn’t a cricketer in this country who he didn’t help...and did it with a smile. Always. Went away too soon...may your soul R.I.P. #Covid_19 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 29, 2020

While speaking with PTI, the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) official said that Sanjay Dobal was admitted to a medical facility in Bahadurgarh a week ago. After he tested positive for COVID-19, he was shifted to a hospital in Dwarka where he was given plasma treatment. Unfortunately, the treatment did not work.

Delhi's former Ranji Trophy captain KP Bhaskar was a long-time associate of Sanjay Dobal. Expressing his condolences for the former all-rounder, Bhaskar told Sportstar that Dobal was a very “jovial man” who actually went out of his way at times to help other cricketers travel in comfort. He said that Sanjay Dobal was always there for any cricketer travelling out of Delhi.

Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag’s earlier plea from fans

On Sunday, June 28, i.e. one day prior to Sanjay Dobal’s demise, former Indian opening batsmen Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag both took to Twitter. On the microblogging site, the two cricketers appealed to their fans and followers to help Sanjay Dobal in his plasma therapy by donating blood.

I appeal to all of you to help my friend Sanjay Dobal find a plasma therapy donor. He has severe pneumonia due to Covid. Patients who’ve recovered from covid atleast 28 days ago,are willing to donate blood plz call Sidhant 9654503203, Ekansh 8130335515. Blood group O+ve or O-ve — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 28, 2020

If anyone in Delhi has recovered from Covid-19 atleast 20 days ago, request you to please donate blood O-ve and help with plasma therapy for Sanjay Dobhal. He is critical and in urgent need of plasma therapy. pic.twitter.com/XlsaK3GvW8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 28, 2020

Image credits: Aakash Chopra Twitter and DDCA