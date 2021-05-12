Aakash Chopra Picks India's 17-member Squad For Upcoming Series Against Sri Lanka

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has unveiled his 17-member squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. Chopra, who runs a YouTube channel on his name, stated Shikhar Dhawan should lead the side in absence of Shreyas Iyer. Ever since BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has confirmed the tour, there have been a lot of speculations surrounding the captain of the side that will visit the island nation in July. Two names that have come up the most are Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya and Chopra feels the former should lead the contingent given his consistent performance in the IPL for the last one and half-season.

Chopra's XI

According to Chopra, Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw should open the batting with Shikhar Dhawan. The former India cricketer said Shreyas Iyer should bat at number three if he is available and fit to play in the series. Chopra picked Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan for the subsequent two slots before naming Hardik Pandya his vice-captain for the series. Chopra then picked Krunal Pandya as an all-rounder citing his form in the last ODI series that India played against England at home. Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Navdeep Saini took away the remaining slot in Chopra's XI.

Chopra said if Shreyas Iyer remains unavailable for the series then the selectors should pick either Devdutt Padikkal or Ruturaj Gaikwad as his replacement. The remaining players in the squad according to Aakash Chopra should be T. Natarajan, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, and Prasidh Krishna. He further added that if Chakravarthy is unavailable, BCCI should give a chance to Kuldeep Yadav, who has not been picked in the Indian Test squad for the WTC final. Chopra also said that selectors can pick either Khaleel Ahmed or Jaydev Unadkat as a replacement for Natarajan if he doesn't recover from his injury by July.

India is expected to play three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka between July 13 to July 27. The last time India played a white-ball series in Sri Lanka was in 2018, where the Men in Blue defeated Bangladesh in the final of the Nidahas Trophy tri-series.

IMAGE: Instagram/PTI

