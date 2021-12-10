Aakash Chopra Picks India's Best Test And T20I Batter Of 2021; 'Think About Rahul But...'

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra on Friday revealed his choice for Team India's best batter for the year 2021. Chopra turned to his official YouTube channel to announce the name of the cricketer, who according to him, played the best amongst all Indian players. Chopra named India's white-ball captain Rohit Sharma as the country's best player in 2021 in both Tests and T20Is. Chopra said Rohit showed a different style of batting in 2021 in both the long and short forms of the game.

The former Indian cricketer pointed out that Rohit's strike rate in the T20I has gone up despite the fact that he hasn't scored many runs in 2021. In terms of his ability to bat in Test cricket, Chopra said Rohit has improved a lot as he now knows how to leave balls when required. The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Rohit has learnt the art of defence and was enjoying it. Chopra particularly highlighted Rohit's match-defining inning against England in Chennai, where he scored more runs than the entire visiting side in the first innings of the game.

"There are several names that come to mind, like Rishabh Pant, who has scored a lot of runs. In the end, he was the one who assisted in the conquest of Gabba. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, is my Test batter of the year. He produced some defining knocks for India," Chopra said in the video.

Rohit played a total of 11 Test matches for India in 2021. He scored 906 runs in 21 innings at an average of 47.68. Rohit also hit two centuries and four half-centuries this year with the highest individual score of 161 runs, which came against England during the second Test match in Chennai. As far as Rohit's record in T20 internationals is concerned, the right-handed batter scored a total of 424 runs in 11 matches at an average of 38.54.

Chopra's pick for best Indian bowlers in 2021

Chopra named Ravichandran Ashwin as Team India's best Test bowler in 2021. Ashwin played eight matches this year and scalped a whopping 52 wickets, which he picked at an average of 16.23.

For T20Is, Chopra picked Jasprit Bumrah as Team India's best bowler in 2021. Bumrah has played five T20Is in 2021 and has picked seven wickets at an average of 13.6. Chopra said the way Bumrah bowled in the five T20I matches that he played in 2021 was phenomenal.

