Aakash Chopra Picks Punjab Kings Over Rajasthan, Desperate To End IPL 2021 Prediction Jinx

Commentator-cum-cricket expert Aakash Chopra has predicted that Punjab Kings will get the better of their northern rivals Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2021 season-opener at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Chopra who has got his previous three predictions wrong in the ongoing season has gone on to say that he is hoping to get this one right.

'Punjab will win this match': Aakash Chopra

"Whichever team I predict to win ends up on the losing side and this is the story. So maybe, in the days to come, teams will request me not to pick them (as a part of his predictions) and we will give you goodies", said Aakash Chopra while interacting on his official YouTube channel.

After fun & games, it was business as usual for him and he started his pre-match build-up as well as analysis.

"The team that wins the toss will bowl first. I reckon that this is 100% right. My second prediction is that more than 12 sixes will be hit in the match. This is a little safe prediction but I think 12 sixes will be definitely hit in this contest. In fact, more than 12. Maybe, 14-15", the former Indian Test opener added.

At the same time, the stylish cricket pundit also mentioned that the number four batsman from both teams will score more than 30 runs. Meanwhile, Chopra also said that even though he has no idea about who will even be batting at number four but, according to him, the batsmen batting at that spot will end up scoring 30+ runs.

"Last. My prediction is that Punjab will win this match. Sorry, Punjab but I think Punjab will win this match. Rajasthan might have already started celebrating but then don't celebrate", the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst further added.



For tonight's game, get ready for a six-hitting fest as the 2 heavyweights, Rajasthan & Punjab clash in their first game of this season. So what are my predictions for tonight's game? Let's find out on today's episode of 'Betway Super Over': https://t.co/oKU3XQ3SQz pic.twitter.com/V8s3oxRdCc — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 12, 2021

Even the fans had a gala time on social media as they congratulated the Rajasthan Royals well in advance. Here are a few of the reactions.

Punjab Kings in IPL 2021

The 2014 finalists will be looking to have an impactful season this time around as their hunt for a maiden silverware continues.

Punjab Kings have not made it to the playoffs since the 2014 edition where they had made their first-ever final appearance but went down to Kolkata in a last-over thriller. The KL Rahul-led side will be hoping for a revival in fortunes this year as they look to prolong their stay in the marquee tournament beyond the group stages.

Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021

The inaugural edition's winners on the other hand had finished at the bottom of the table in IPL 2020, which was held in the United Arab Emirates. The former champions will look to make a mark this year with their newly-appointed captain Sanju Samson, who will take over from predecessor Steve Smith as skipper of the side.

