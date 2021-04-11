Aakash Chopra Picks SRH To Get The Better Of KKR, Hopes To End Prediction Jinx In IPL 2021

Commentator-cum-cricket expert Aakash Chopra has predicted that the 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad will get the better of two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders in their season-opener of IPL 2021 that will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

'I am going with Hyderabad': Aakash Chopra

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the most economical bowler from both sides in the Powerplay overs. He will be very economical in the 2-3 overs that he will be bowling (during the first six overs). He is gonna bowl wicket-to-wicket and will swing the ball lightly in the air both in and out and maybe take a wicket as well", said Chopra while interacting on his official YouTube channel.

The former Indian Test opener then went on to add that if one counts six overs each of Kolkata and Hyderabad, then three wickets will fall in 12 overs in total. Furthermore, he also added that KKR pace spearhead Pat Cummins might take two or more wickets. Giving further clarification on the same, the cricket pundit mentioned that Cummins has got the pace as well as bounce and will ask tough questions with the new ball in hand.

"And now my last prediction. By the way, I have not got even a single one right till now. Earlier, I had said that Mumbai will win but it was RCB who got over the line and then I had predicted Chennai to win but Delhi were the winners. Here I am saying that Hyderabad will win. However, I don't know who is going to win. I am going with Hyderabad. This is my prediction", the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added.

SRH vs KKR H2H ahead of IPL 2021

With the Sunrisers Hyderbad outfit coming into existence only in 2013, the first match between them and the Kolkata Knight Riders took place at the 2013 IPL. While Hyderabad won the first game by 5 wickets that year, Kolkata got back with a 48-run win later in the season. KKR won both of their matches against SRH in 2014 and eventually went on to win their title in the league. In a rather odd coincidence, the two teams met in three consecutive playoffs from 2016-2018.

Despite losing both their group stage games to KKR in 2016, the SRH squad stepped up when they needed to, winning the playoff qualifier by 22 runs before going on to win the title. After losing their 2017 knockout game to KKR, SRH went on to defeat the team in the 2018 playoffs, ending the season as the runners-up. With 19 games altogether, the current SRH vs KKR H2H stands at 12-7 in favour of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

