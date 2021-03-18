Aakash Chopra Pitches New Opening Pair For 4th T20, Cites Example From Dhoni's Captaincy

With Team India openers struggling to find form in the ongoing T20I series against England, cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has suggested a new opening pair ahead of the fourth T20 of the series. With KL Rahul going through a lean patch, Chopra proposed to push the Karnataka batsman down the order as he cited an example of MS Dhoni's captaincy in 2014. The former India cricketer highlighted that even MS Dhoni had pushed Virat Kohli down to number four in the batting order after his 'nightmarish' tour of England in 2014.

Taking to Twitter, Chopra opined that Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan could open the innings for India in the fourth T20 as skipper Virat Kohli is unlikely to field 5 bowlers. Pertinently, the Men in Blue have tried different opening combinations in the T20 series so far. In the first game, KL Rahul & Dhawan opened whereas in the second match Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul took the crease. In the previous game, Kishan made way for Rohit Sharma who was paired alongside Kl Rahul.

With Ishan-Rohit opening the innings, Chopra suggested that skipper Virat Kohli could retain his position at number three and KL Rahul could come in at number four. "Sometimes a little change is all you need to regain form," Chopra tweeted.

Can India level series again?

England registered an emphatic win by eight wickets on Tuesday night to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Prior to the third game, both teams were tied at 1-1 after having won one game apiece. The focus now shifts towards the all-important fourth T20I as the Eoin Morgan-led side will be eyeing to seal the series by registering a win at Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Men In Blue on the other hand will be hoping to stay alive in the ongoing series. If Kohli & Co. succeed in winning the next match, then it will all come down to the decider that will be contested at the same venue on Saturday evening.

Chasing 157, England were never in trouble as opener Jos Buttler ensured a very good start for them, and even though the 2010 T20 world champions did lose the wickets of Jason Roy and the current top-ranked T20I batsman Dawid Malan, Buttler, and Jonny Bairstow ensured that there were no further hiccups as two catches by skipper Virat Kohli and leggie Yuzvendra Chahal also helped in their cause. In the end, the visitors got home by eight wickets in the penultimate over to go 2-1 up in the five-match series. Jos Buttler was adjudged the Man of the Match for his unbeaten 52-ball 83 at a strike rate of almost 160 that included five boundaries and four maximums.