Aakash Chopra Posts Classy Tribute Video For Team '83' As Biopic Hits The Screens; Watch

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra used his official social media accounts to post a superb tribute video for team 83 before its release on Friday. The cricketer-turned-commentator shared an animated video in which he narrates the story of the Indian underdogs who shocked the world by winning their maiden World Cup title in 1983 by defeating two-time champions West Indies in the final at Lord's. Chopra stated in the video that the mindset of the Indian squad at the time, which was not to give up easy, was the most important reason for them winning the event.

"Special day, special episode of HIS-story. The 'mantra' that pushed a team of underdogs to win the '83 WC. This one goes out to @therealkapildev, @RanveerOfficial, @deepikapadukone and everyone involved in #83thefilm. Go well team," Chopra captioned his post.

Ranveer Singh's 83

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's cricket saga 83 hit the theatres on Friday in a much-anticipated release after being tipped as the biggest Bollywood film of the year. Directed by Kabir Khan, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone will essay the role of Dev's wife Romi. The film revolves around the journey of the then Indian team, which travels to England to take part in the 1983 World Cup.

The movie also features actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree in supporting roles. Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of the team's manager PR Man Singh, who played a crucial role in motivating the youngsters to the historic triumph.

Image: AakashChopra/Twitter