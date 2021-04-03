Aakash Chopra Predicts Uncapped Indian Bowler Who Can Be Highest Wicket Taker For Kolkata

With less than a week to go for the IPL 2021, cricket experts all around the world have started their prediction and analysis of the various teams participating in the tournament. India's former batsman and commentator Aakash Chopra recently named an uncapped Indian bowler who can take the highest number of wickets in IPL 2021. Aakash Chopra in a video on his YouTube channel discussed the strong and weak points of Kolkata. Aakash Chopra picked mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy who could be the bowler to take the highest number of wickets for Kolkata once again in IPL 2021.

"Varun Chakravarthy can be the highest wicket-taker for Kolkata once again. He is a brilliant bowler but has a fitness issue. If Varun Chakravarthy is fit then he will pick many wickets and this time the matches are India, even in Bengaluru where lots of matches will be played this year, then you will always want a mystery spinner in your squad then he will be effective there too. There is no doubt he will be effective at other venues as well especially in Chennai where the ball spins," said Aakash Chopra. READ | KKR team 2021 CEO Venky Mysore takes dig at BCCI after Varun Chakravarthy's fitness test

Tamil Nadu mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy became an overnight sensation when he was picked up by Punjab for an astonishing INR 8.4 crore at the auctions prior to IPL 2019, making him the costliest Punjab team player then. He has several variations up his sleeve and was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2020 to beef up their spin bowling department. He had a rather forgettable debut IPL season where he played just one game and did not feature in the rest of the tournament. However, in IPL 2020, Chakravarthy showcased his talent and surprised everyone with his performance. In fact, Chakravarthy clean-bowled India's former skipper MS Dhoni twice in the IPL 2020.

Chakravarthy was also in the race of Purple cap, however, he ended his IPL 2020 season with 17. Chakravarthy was also selected in the T20 squad for India against Australia series. But, he was ruled out for the tour of Australia due to a shoulder injury. Later, left-arm seamer T Natarajan was named as his replacement.

'Rashid Khan can win the cap in IPL 2021'

Recently, Aakash Chopra also predicted that Hyderabad's leg spinner Rashid Khan can win the purple cap in IPL 2021. Chopra in a video uploaded on his Facebook page, picked Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan as his favourite to end up as the season's highest wicket-taker. He also picked that Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid's Hyderabad teammate, and Mumbai's Jasprit Bumrah will give the leg-spinner a very tough fight for the prize.

(Image Credits: PTI/Aakash Chopra/Facebook)