Aakash Chopra Questions India For Making Rank Turners; 'You Don't Play Well, You Just Win'

Australia dominated Day 1 of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the visitors spinners didn’t allow any Indian batsman to stay at the crease. The Indian batting line was exploited by the Australia spinners on Day 1 and the hosts were bowled out for a score of 109. Former India opener and now a commentator Aakash Chopra has criticised the Indore pitch and has raised a question about the need to play on rank turners.

Aakash said: 'Why do we play on such pitches?'

Aakash on his YouTube channel said, "When you see the pitch you say - why do we play on such pitches? What is happening? The biggest question is that if we play on these pitches continuously, we get the opposition team stuck almost 10 or 10 times, but you will also get stuck sometime."

"You don't play well, you just win, because your top order is not scoring runs at all. Only Rohit Sharma has scored runs and the situation of the rest of your top order is bad because it is difficult to score runs in these conditions”, Aakash further said.

Observing that the Indian batsmen are struggling to score runs at home, Chopra said, "If your batters don't score runs at home and get the confidence, how will you find confidence away from home? You don't search for confidence in Australia and England. You have to find confidence here."

"The kind of pitches that we are dishing out - not to my liking. From January 2021 to now, the batters are suffering because they have an average of just 23. This pitch was also like that and we ourselves got stuck. Everyone got out. Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin will not save you always”, Aakash continued.

The Indian batsmen struggled against the Australian spinners as Matthew Kunhemann picked up a fifer and became the third Australian spinner after Todd Murphy and Nathan Lyon to achieve the milestone.

If we further talk about the match, Australia ended Day 1 at 156/4 and are 47 runs ahead of Team India’s first innings score. Team India are already 2-0 ahead in the series and would like to win the third Test to qualify for the World Test Championship final.